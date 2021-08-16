Lebanon’s Charm at the Farm Vintage Market returns this weekend

Explore Your ultimate guide to Miami Valley fall festivals

General admission tickets will be sold online for $10 to attend the event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 and online and $8 to attend the event on Sunday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Charm at the Farm’s website. Guests must purchase tickets to the events on Friday and Saturday in advance. Tickets to Sunday’s event can be purchased at the gate and online.

Children 12 and under are free. Parking is also free. More information about the pricing and hours of the October market is available on Charm at the Farm’s website.

Caption Shoppers at Lebanon's Charm at the Farm event, which is set to take place from Friday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 22. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Charm at the Farm Vintage Market Credit: Charm at the Farm Vintage Market

HOW TO GO

What: Charm at the Farm Vintage Market

Where: 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon

When: Friday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

·