Luxury wines the focus of special 5-course dinner this week

A popular Oregon District restaurant has announced plans for a November luxury wine dinner that can be enjoyed in person or from home.
Salar Restaurant and Lounge’s dinner on Thursday, Nov. 19, features five courses with wine pairings.
Credit: Contributed
The in-person dinner is priced at $115 per person which includes tax and gratuity.
This option offers the choice of five courses with wine pairings with additional course available for $16 each.
The list of course options sounds fantastic:
• Domain de Nizas Rosé paired with a pear and goat cheese salad with dried cranberries, pear matchsticks and tossed in yogurt and pecan vinaigrette
• Crossroads Sauvignon Blanc by Rudd served with seared mahi and a creamy tomato basil sauce, grilled asparagus and yukon potato and leek puree
• Flowers Chardonnay and short rib ravioli in a black truffle sauce
• Long Meadow Ranch Pinot Noir to enjoy with a sugar dusted Peruvian beef empanada.
• Crocus Malbec d Cahors by Paul Hobbs with a grilled beef skewer in pink pepper corn sauce and yucca cakes
• Lion Tamer Red Blend and marinated grilled pork filet mignon medallions, spicy rocoto pepper sauce and smashed potatoes
• Decoy Limited Cabernet with northern Peruvian style lamb shank and saffron and Parmesan cheese risotto.
• Ramey Caret Red Blend paired with a chuck steak slider on a brioche bun with caramelized onions, truffle mayonnaise and hand cut French fries
• Heitz Cabernet Sauvignon to enjoy with Peruvian street beef skewers, aji Amarillo sauce and baked yukon potatoes.
The dinner is priced for $105 a person when enjoying at home. There will be a Facebook Live on Nov. 19 beginning at 6 p.m. to watch Salar Chef Margot Blondet prepare her luxury holiday menu and talk about the wines she chose for each course.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.
HOW TO GO
What: November luxury wine dinner at Salar Restaurant and Lounge
Where: 400 E. Fifth St., Dayton
When: Nov. 19
Cost: $115 per person which includes tax and gratuity, or $105 for the at-home option.
More info: (937) 203–3999 or salarrestaurant.com.