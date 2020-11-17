X

Luxury wines the focus of special 5-course dinner this week

Margot Blondet, owner and executive chef of Salar Restaurant and Lounge in Dayton’s Oregon District. SUBMITTED
Margot Blondet, owner and executive chef of Salar Restaurant and Lounge in Dayton’s Oregon District. SUBMITTED

What to Do | 2 hours ago
By Alexis Larsen
The meal can be enjoyed at the Oregon District Restaurant or at home

A popular Oregon District restaurant has announced plans for a November luxury wine dinner that can be enjoyed in person or from home.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge’s dinner on Thursday, Nov. 19, features five courses with wine pairings.

ExplorePHOTOS: Inside Salar in the Oregon District
The menu for Salar's upcoming wine dinner.
The menu for Salar's upcoming wine dinner.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

The in-person dinner is priced at $115 per person which includes tax and gratuity.

This option offers the choice of five courses with wine pairings with additional course available for $16 each.

ExploreThe Contemporary Dayton’s annual gift gallery goes virtual

The list of course options sounds fantastic:

• Domain de Nizas Rosé paired with a pear and goat cheese salad with dried cranberries, pear matchsticks and tossed in yogurt and pecan vinaigrette

• Crossroads Sauvignon Blanc by Rudd served with seared mahi and a creamy tomato basil sauce, grilled asparagus and yukon potato and leek puree

• Flowers Chardonnay and short rib ravioli in a black truffle sauce

• Long Meadow Ranch Pinot Noir to enjoy with a sugar dusted Peruvian beef empanada.

• Crocus Malbec d Cahors by Paul Hobbs with a grilled beef skewer in pink pepper corn sauce and yucca cakes

• Lion Tamer Red Blend and marinated grilled pork filet mignon medallions, spicy rocoto pepper sauce and smashed potatoes

• Decoy Limited Cabernet with northern Peruvian style lamb shank and saffron and Parmesan cheese risotto.

• Ramey Caret Red Blend paired with a chuck steak slider on a brioche bun with caramelized onions, truffle mayonnaise and hand cut French fries

• Heitz Cabernet Sauvignon to enjoy with Peruvian street beef skewers, aji Amarillo sauce and baked yukon potatoes.

ExploreNew ‘937 Delivers’ could help Dayton restaurants survive pandemic, founders say

The dinner is priced for $105 a person when enjoying at home. There will be a Facebook Live on Nov. 19 beginning at 6 p.m. to watch Salar Chef Margot Blondet prepare her luxury holiday menu and talk about the wines she chose for each course.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: November luxury wine dinner at Salar Restaurant and Lounge

Where: 400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: Nov. 19

Cost: $115 per person which includes tax and gratuity, or $105 for the at-home option.

More info: (937) 203–3999 or salarrestaurant.com.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.