Mack’s Tavern to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event for kids, families and dogs

Mack’s Tavern in Washington Twp. will host its 2nd Annual Fall Fest/Trunk or Treat family event this Friday, Oct. 30, featuring a costume contest for humans, dogs and vehicles.
The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the pub at 381 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, just west of Centerville.
Mack’s Tavern founder and owner MacKenzie Manley said the event will include “plenty of candy and fun for the kids.” There will be multiple age and gender categories for the “human” costume contests and the canine costume contest scheduled for 7:30 p.m. There also will be prizes for best-decorated car and motorcycle.
“You do not have to decorate your car to hand out candy” during the trunk-or-treat event, Manley said. “We just want as many cars as we can get to hand out candy to the kids this year.”
Drifter’s Shack food truck and a DJ will be on hand, and there will be raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing with all proceeds going to Adopt A Pit Rescue.
Manley said the events “will all be done with safety outside.”
“We just want to give kids and their families a good time in this crazy world,” Manley said. .