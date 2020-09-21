Mum madness: Head to Tipp City this weekend to grab mums and fall treats

While the Tipp City Mum Festival is among the many events that have been canceled this year, the Downtown Tipp City Partnership is offering an alternative way to celebrate the signature flower of fall this weekend.
On Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Tipp City will come alive with mum flowers, pumpkins, sweet treats, food and other fall-inspired merchandise at several participating businesses during the Downtown Tipp City Mum Hop.
Upon arriving at the event, customers will grab a check-in card from any participating business to get started on their hunt to visit at least eight shops on the punch card to be entered into a raffle to win a large gift basket filled with Tipp City goodies. Once a card is completed, it can be entered into a raffle at any participating business.
Along with several downtown restaurants, guests can indulge in a meal or two from the Mommaz Boyz or Buckeye Burger food trucks — or, if you’re in the mood for something sweeter, the Tipp City Fire Department will be serving up waffles. Other stops for sweets include Bodega, the Snow Show or Kettle Corn food truck.
WANT TO GO?
What: The Downtown Tipp City Mum Hop
Where: At participating businesses in downtown Tipp City
When: Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More info: Facebook