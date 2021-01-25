JUST IN: New chicken-restaurant concept to open this week in Huber Heights

A new chicken-restaurant concept, Wiley’s Wings Tenders Fries, will open Wednesday, Jan. 27 in Huber Heights.
The restaurant at 6315 Brandt Pike (State Route 201) is expected to open around 2 p.m. Wednesday, and its hours going forward will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, according to two of the founders of the restaurant concept, Ray Wiley and Kelly Gray.
Wiley is also co-founder of the locally based restaurant chains Hot Head Burritos and Rapid Fired Pizza. The new chicken restaurant replaced what had been an existing Rapid Fired Pizza location.
The new eatery has a relatively limited menu that in addition to its namesake core items of wings, tenders and fries, will include cole slaw and Texas toast. There are more than 20 sauce and rub choices to allow diners to customize their wings.
Wiley said last fall that he has always been a big fan of fried chicken wings, but didn’t like the long wait required at many wings-centric restaurants. “We’ve figured out a way to produce really good wings in a much shorter time,” the restaurant entrepreneur said.
If the concept is successful, expect to see more Wiley’s Wings Tenders Fries coming to other locations across the region, and perhaps beyond, Wiley said.
Hot Head Burritos operates 70 locations in eight states. Rapid Fired Pizza has 35 stores open in five states.
Wiley’s co-founders of the new concept include Tim Teffs, Ryan Cancino, Peter Wiley and Gray.
To keep tabs on Wiley’s Wings Tenders Fries and its progress toward opening, go to wileyswings.com.