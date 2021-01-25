JUST IN: New chicken-restaurant concept to open this week in Huber Heights

The restaurant at 6315 Brandt Pike (State Route 201) is expected to open around 2 p.m. Wednesday, and its hours going forward will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, according to two of the founders of the restaurant concept, Ray Wiley and Kelly Gray.

Wiley is also co-founder of the locally based restaurant chains Hot Head Burritos and Rapid Fired Pizza. The new chicken restaurant replaced what had been an existing Rapid Fired Pizza location.