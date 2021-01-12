New non-profit group helps Dayton’s ‘street cats’

Launched in early December 2020, the Dayton Community Cat Project hopes to help community cats and their “caregivers” in the region with food and access to resources. According to a release, a community cat can be defined as an un-owned cat that lives outdoors, which may be feral or friendly, and may have been born on the streets or may be a lost or abandoned pet.

The non-profit’s founder, Chris Banks, worked as the Community Cat Coordinator for the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for more than three years, and during that time helped to humanely trap more than 3,000 cats for a Trap-Neuter-Return Program.