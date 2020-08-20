Ohio country stars Rascal Flatts to present virtual concert this weekend

This weekend, country group Rascal Flatts will be streaming a virtual performance and interview.
The digital event will kick off at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT on RADIO.com, Facebook and Twitter on Saturday, Aug. 22. The live stream embed will be available beginning Friday morning.
Earlier this year, Rascal Flatts, originally formed in Columbus, was forced to cancel its 20th-anniversary farewell tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: RADIO.COM
Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus, who make up two-thirds of Rascal Flatts, are cousins from Columbus who grew up singing together at the Tree of Life Christian Church there.
Since joining forces with Joe Don Rooney to form the group in 2000, Rascal Flatts has charted 17 No. 1 singles, sold 23 million records, 35 million digital downloads, 11 million concert tickets and received more than 40 industry awards. They’ve been named top country group of the year seven times at the ACM Awards, six times at the CMA Awards, and four times at the American Music Awards.
The band’s top hits include “Bless the Broken Road,” “Life Is A Highway” and “What Hurts The Most.”
They also are known for helping to launch the careers of Blake Shelton and Taylor Swift, who opened for them in 2006 while still a teenager.
For more information about the event, visit RADIO.com’s website.