Ohio country stars Rascal Flatts to present virtual concert this weekend

Since joining forces with Joe Don Rooney to form the group in 2000, Rascal Flatts has charted 17 No. 1 singles, sold 23 million records, 35 million digital downloads, 11 million concert tickets and received more than 40 industry awards. They’ve been named top country group of the year seven times at the ACM Awards, six times at the CMA Awards, and four times at the American Music Awards.

The band’s top hits include “Bless the Broken Road,” “Life Is A Highway” and “What Hurts The Most.”

Rascal Flatts announces final tour

They also are known for helping to launch the careers of Blake Shelton and Taylor Swift, who opened for them in 2006 while still a teenager.

