Opening day TODAY for Lefty’s Eats & Espresso’s 2nd location in Xenia

The Lefty's Eats & Espresso shop in Fairborn. The owner of Lefty's has opened a second location on East Main Street in downtown Xenia. CONTRIBUTED
What to Know | 59 minutes ago
By Mark Fisher

A Fairborn restaurant opened a second location in downtown Xenia this morning, Tuesday Nov. 24.

The new Lefty’s Eats & Espresso moved into the space occupied by Courthouse Coffee, which had operated at 29 E. Main St. since July 2018.

“I was looking to open another location, and Xenia was option one,” Lawren Williams, founder and owner of Lefty’s, told this news outlet last month. “I always knew I wanted to get into a larger space after figuring out that people like what we are doing. The plan always was to try to do this in multiple locations.”

The new Xenia restaurant seats about 60 to 70, “even with COVID restrictions,” Williams said. His Fairborn restaurant — which has operated at 2 W. Main St. since early 2018 —seats 20 to 25, and offers online ordering, carryout, delivery and curbside pickup.

This Courthouse Coffee shop on East Main Street in downtown Xenia has morphed into Lefty's Eats & Espresso. CONTRIBUTED
Lefty’s in Xenia serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday, opening at 6:30 a.m. and closing at 2 p.m. six days a week. Williams said long-term plans call for adding dinner service and expanding to seven days a week, Williams said.

Williams said he liked the coffee shop’s location, at the main intersection of downtown Xenia, directly across from the Greene County courthouse.

“There is a lot of traffic flow, a lot of businesses and office buildings,” the Lefty’s Eats founder said. “Xenia is a growing community, and it is going through a revitalization. It’s exciting to be here.”

For more information, go to www.eatatleftys.com.

