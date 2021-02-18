Outdoor shopping at the 2nd Street Market to return in March

“I think people are going to be excited to see us back and have gotten used to more of the outdoor feel,” Suda said. “I think we will see bigger crowds because people will be looking for things to do this spring.”

The market will also offer curbside pickup for people who pre-order directly from the market’s vendors.

Suda said planning for the reopening is ongoing, and visitors should check the market website and Facebook page the week before it opens for a list of participating vendors and other updates.

Shoppers can still support the market vendors through online sales, gift cards and pick-up purchases. A list of online vendors can be found on the Metroparks.org web site.

The 2nd Street Market, will resume its outdoor market Saturday, March 20. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Five Rivers MetroParks and the 2nd Street Market will also host its first virtual CSA event Thursday, Feb. 25 from 7p.m. to 8 p.m..

The free event will give participants a chance to meet local farmers who offer CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) products. Representatives from Mile Creek Farm, Mission of Mary, Patchwork Gardens and Foxhole Farm will participate. Registration can be found here.

Ready to plan a garden? The market has posted a video on its Facebook page from Mission of Mary Cooperative with tips from its farm manager on how to gear up for the growing season.