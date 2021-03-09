Pancakes with Fiona! Cincinnati Zoo hosts ‘Breakfast with the Animals’ for up-close experience

Here’s your chance to dine with lions, elephants and Fiona, the world-famous hippo.
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens will host Breakfast with the Animals, starting April 9 and extending through August 28.
The catered breakfast experience will start at the Base Camp Café deck, followed by a meet-up with a zookeeper to hear stories of their experiences and to learn fun facts about the animals.
The highlight will be an up-close view of cheetahs, giraffes, gorillas and more zoo animals in a relaxed setting.
Breakfast, which starts at 7 a.m., features pancakes with Nutella, breakfast burritos, hash browns, fruit, yogurt, and non-alcoholic beverages.
The Breakfast with the Animals dates are:
· April 9 – Breakfast with the Lions and Hippos
· April 18 – Breakfast with the Elephants and African Penguins
· May 5 – Breakfast with the Hippos and Painted Dogs
· May 22 – Breakfast with the Red Pandas and Kangaroos
· June 4 – Breakfast with the Gorillas and Manatees
· June 19 – Breakfast with the Cheetahs and Giraffe
· July 17 – Breakfast with the Hippos and Cheetahs
· July 31 – Breakfast with the Kangaroos and Elephants
· August 7 – Breakfast with the Hippos and African Penguins
· August 28 – Breakfast with the Lions and Painted Dogs
Tickets for the event are $119 per person. Early admission and parking are included, and the admission is good all day.
More information can be found on the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens website: cincinnatizoo.org.