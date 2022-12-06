10 Dayton experiences that make great holiday gifts

Details: Miniature golf, batting cages, driving range, a giant slide, wagon rides and more, the Club Cowvin membership includes months of fun for one price. In its fourth year, the membership is ideal for all ages whether for unlimited buckets of golf balls or a fun-filled afternoon in Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral. “It’s been really popular,” said John Young. “Our numbers this year are up almost 40 percent over last year.” Additional member-only specials are also available throughout the year.

Cost: $70 children (11 and under), $115 adults (12 and over), prices go up in January 2023

More info: https://youngsdairy.com/

2. iFly Cincinnati

Where: 7689 Warehouse Row, Liberty Township

Details: Give the gift of high-flying fun with a one-of-a-kind indoor skydiving experience at iFly Cincinnati. Holiday gift offers include the Exclusive Gift – the premier four-flight package, shared by two flyers, including High Flights and videos – as well as the Essential Gift, a great introductory package which includes two flights for one person. Individual flight vouchers are also available.

Cost: $139.99 The Exclusive Gift; $119.99 The Elevated Gift; $69.99 The Essential Gift

More info: www.iflyworld.com

3. MetroParks Ice Rink Season Pass

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: A family pass to the region’s largest outdoor ice rink includes season-long admission and skate rental for up to five people. The rink has a full slate of seasonal events on tap to help celebrate the holidays and there are a variety of themed nights in 2023 to enjoy with family and friends. Warm up with a cup of cocoa in the comfort tent as the pass is also good for a 25 percent discount at the RiverScape Café.

Cost: $40 individual, $120 family pass for up to five people

More info: www.metroparks.org/ice-rink/

4. Mike’s Ticket to Ride Club

Where: Mike’s Indoor Bike Park, 1300 E. First St., Dayton

Details: Mike’s Ticket to Ride Club offers members a month of unlimited riding at Mike’s Bike Park as well as exclusive member discounts. Members can also bring a friend free on the first Friday of the month to enjoy two floors of indoor fun for all ages and experience levels. “I’m in my mid-40s and I love to ride with my kids,” said Dan McClain. “I get a great workout and we have a great time.” Bikes, scooters and skateboards are welcome, and rentals are available. Ticket to Ride members also have unlimited access to The Arcade at Mikes Bike Park.

Cost: $49.99 per month, cancel at any time

More info: www.MikesBikePark.com

5. Friends of Aullwood Membership

Where: 1000 Aullwood Rd., Dayton; Farm: 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton

Details: Combining recreation and education, members can connect with nature all year long with unlimited general admission to both the nature center and farm. Trek along eight miles of scenic nature trails to explore the expansive 200-acre nature sanctuary. Friends of Aullwood also receive discounts on summer camps and special events and enjoy reciprocal free admission to more than 150 nature centers across the country.

Cost: $25 students, $50 adults, $80 family/household (two adults and all children under 18 in same household)

More info: https://aullwood.audubon.org/

6. Urban Krag Membership

Where: 125 Clay St., Dayton

Details: With 10,000 square feet of sculpted vertical terrain to experience – ranging from 28 to 56 feet – the Urban Krag Climbing Center features challenging options for beginners and advanced climbers. Located in the heart of the Oregon District, the converted church offers a unique experience in a one-of-a-kind climbing environment. First-time climbers 14 and older must complete belay certification. A variety of classes are also available.

Cost: $480 Yearly Pre-paid Membership Special (offer valid Jan. 2-15, 2023)

More info: www.urbankrag.com

7. Day Yoga - 30 Days of Yoga

Where: 1100 Brown St., Dayton and 2440 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

Details: Aspiring yogis can get a head start on their practice with Day Yoga’s introductory pass. “Giving the gift of yoga is a great way to provide someone with the means of helping themselves both physically as well as mentally, to help them take on whatever challenges the new year might bring,” said Devon Schmidt of Day Yoga. The pass provides a full month of yoga to try out different classes, styles and instructors. “A one-time gift can turn into a lifetime of self-improvement,” Schmidt added.

Cost: $39 for 30 days of yoga for new students

More info: https://dayyogastudio.com/

8. Ohio River Road Runners Club Membership

Details: An Ohio River Road Runners Club membership has numerous benefits including free race entries, competitions, social events and discounts at local retailers like Runners Plus. For more than half a century, the club has been a mainstay of the Miami Valley running community, sponsoring races and events throughout the year including the perennial favorite Turkey Trot.

Cost: $25 one-year ($5 for each additional family member), $65 three-year ($10 for each additional family member)

More info: https://orrrc.org/

9. Link Dayton Bike Share Annual Membership

Where: 37 hubs throughout Dayton

Details: The hub-based bike sharing system has been connecting the Dayton community since 2015 with 37 hubs and a fleet of traditional and electric bicycles. An annual membership allows riders to hop on a traditional Green Link Bike for 80 minutes of ride time daily or 30 minutes on a White eLink Bike (electric assist bicycle) all year long. Sign up for the Link annual Winter Warrior competition for 2022-23 and pedal your way to prizes.

Cost: $90 annual membership

More Info: www.linkdayton.org

10. Sky Zone Annual Pass

Where: Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 976 Senate Dr., Dayton

Details: If the kids are bouncing off the walls over the holidays, there is a better place to bounce – Sky Zone. An annual pass is good for up to two hours of jump time every day from Jan. 1 to Dec. 21, 2023. Passholders even get a discount on Sky Socks. Enjoy freestyle jumping, Skyslam, Ultimate Dodgeball and the Foam Zone.

Cost: $179.99 annual pass

More info: www.skyzone.com/dayton