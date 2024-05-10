GET ACTIVE: Dayton Fitness Sampler offers a taste of health and wellness

“It’s like a Lollapalooza of fitness and wellness,” said Jessica Ellington, Dayton Beauty Boost founder. “You can pop in and out of the classes, depending on what you like, a lot like a music festival.”

The Dayton Fitness Sampler is bringing together fitness and wellness professionals from Divine Love Healing, Haya Healing, Indigo Yoga, MVP Dance Fit, Orangetheory Fitness Miamisburg, Renegade Warehouse, Space Three and Turbo Zone Fitness with a common goal – celebrating women and wellness. Pauer Sports in Kettering will host the event that gets underway at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“People say there is so much competition in the fitness industry, but I don’t see it,” Ellington said. “We got these seven studios to come together and do this as a group because they know and believe that a rising tide lifts all boats.”

Instructor Sarah Tyler is a Fitness Sampler veteran.

“This is my third time leading the Pound demo at the Fitness Sampler, and it’s been amazing to see the event grow exponentially in such a short time,” Tyler said. “I love how this event offers an opportunity for women to try different classes in a supportive, high vibrational environment.”

Fitness and fun

Fitness classes are not one-size fits all, so the sampler event is designed to offer a variety of options for all ages and ability levels.

Whether it’s relaxing yoga or adrenaline pumping cardio, participants are welcome to try as many of the seven fitness classes as they’d like and wrap up the day with a meditative sound bowl experience by Haya Healing. Classes are 25 minutes long with a short break between each session.

“Everything is beginner friendly,” Ellington said. “And if you don’t love something, you can pop out and try the next one.”

Total experience

The Dayton Fitness Sampler is about more than breaking a sweat as there will be more than 30 hands-on complimentary wellness stations. Want a chair massage or a firming facial mask? Try a lite bite or a boost your energy with a green shot.

There will also be giveaways and demonstrations all included with admission.

“Before I brought Beauty Boost to Dayton, I used to attend this event in Columbus because it’s just so much fun,” Ellington said.

Dayton Fitness Sampler Schedule

9 a.m. – Core strengthening with Renegade Warehouse

9:30 a.m. – Pound Fitness with Divine Love Healing, LLC

10 a.m. – SWERK with MVP Dance Fit

10:30 a.m. – Sweat Sesh with Turbo Zone Fitness

11 a.m. – Body weight burn with Orangetheory Fitness Miamisburg

11:30 a.m. – Barre with Space Three

Noon – Mindful yoga meditation with Indigo Yoga

12:30 p.m. – Sound bowl experience with Haya Healing

More: Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com. Use code OHIO for a 35% discount.