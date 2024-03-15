GET ACTIVE: Dayton Track Club members share passion for running

“We are a Dayton-based running club designed to help people have fun and achieve their running goals no matter what they may be,” Dayton Track Club director Eric Contreras said. “If they want to run, we want to be there to help provide them with camaraderie and development.”

From fun pub runs to high-level training and challenging trail runs to educational workshops and seminars, the route is different but the goal is the same – fostering and developing distance running in Dayton.

“And we want to be inclusive of all runners,” club president Greg Long said. “From people who walk-run to elite runners, we welcome all.”

Hitting the ground running

When businesses shut their doors in the early days of the pandemic in 2020, most running groups also paused.

“There were no group runs and no races for a while, so when things started to re-open, we as a management team wanted to figure out a way to reengage with the community,” said Contreras, also the director of the Runners Plus store.

The Dayton Track Club emerged as the community-focused running group of Runners Plus.

“It was created to be collaborative with other running clubs and groups in the Dayton area,” Long said. “Our goal is to advance running and get people healthy.”

And have fun.

“It’s more fun to run with friends,” he said. “This gives us a chance to run together.” Dayton Track Club members may choose a free membership that provides connections as well as access to group runs. The $25 paid membership includes a t-shirt as well as various discounts.

“We wanted the club to be open to anyone and everyone,” Contreras said.

Hitting their stride

Fast forward a few years and the Dayton Track Club offers or collaborates with other clubs on as many as a dozen events a month year-round.

“We’re very happy with the way we’ve been able to grow our membership and have successful group runs with other clubs,” Contreras said.

Camaraderie, connection or competition, the club offers opportunities to share the track or the trail with other passionate runners of all ages and ability levels – from teens to runners well into their 70s.

“We really work hard to make sure no one runs alone,” said Long, a 64-year-old runner himself.

There are also training groups that provide focused workouts, individual guidance and educational topics. For runners looking to compete at the elite level, Dayton Track Club’s Elite Program is a high-level running club, designed to provide top open, masters, grand masters, and senior Dayton runners with the support they need to excel.

Upcoming Dayton Track Club events

March 20 – Dayton Pub Run Lite, Toxic Brew Company, 431 E 5th St., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

March 21 – Pelvic Floor & More with Mobility Fit, Mobility Fit, 715 Congress Park Drive, 6-7 p.m.

March 23 – ORRRC Team Series: Springtime Scamper 4 Miler, Coffman YMCA, 88 Remick Blvd., Springboro, 9-10:30 a.m.

March 23 – Sunset Run with Dayton Track Club Ultra, Caesar Creek State Park, 8570 OH-73, Waynesville, 6 p.m.

More online: daytontrackclub.com