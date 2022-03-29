GET ACTIVE: Explore and socialize with Cycle Kettering community rides

The rides are part of Cycle Kettering’s mission to advocate, promote and create opportunities for all forms of cycling in Kettering. The League of American Bicyclists awarded the City of Kettering Bronze level Bicycle Friendly Community status in 2021. Just a year old, Cycle Kettering – a chapter of Bike Miami Valley – has held several community events since its inception.

“We helped plan, organize and lead the Miami Valley Cycling Summit rides through Kettering in the spring of 2021,” Devitt said. “We had a ‘lights on bikes’ installation for cyclists this past summer that was very popular with more than 30 cyclists getting free front and rear light sets mounted on their bikes, courtesy of Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.”

The events all relate to Cycle Kettering’s mission.

“We want to figure out how we get more people to ride, not just for recreation,” Aidt said.

Helping riders get comfortable sharing the road with motorists is a goal of the community rides – one that could lead to pedaling to work or to the store rather than driving.

“A group commands attention and space so these rides can be a great first step,” Aidt said. “Plus, it’s a great opportunity to socialize and have a good time.”

For more information on the community rides, visit Cycle Kettering on Facebook.

City of Kettering Bike Routes

12.4 miles of signed on-street, side path and off-street bike routes

* On-street bike lanes: 3/4 of a mile

* Off-street bike paths: 3/4 of a mile

* On-street bike routes: 9.3 miles

* Side paths: 1.8 miles

Cycle Kettering Community Rides

Unless otherwise noted, rides start and end at the Kettering Wellness & Fitness Center

* May 22, 4 p.m. (Kettering Recreation Center)

* June 26, 4 p.m.

* July 24, 4 p.m.

* Aug. 21, 4 p.m.

* Sept. 18, 4 p.m.

To register: Create a user account and log into the Kettering Parks Recreation and Cultural Arts Department website and search bicycle. Registration for the June through September rides is not open yet.