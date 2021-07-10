Health and history blend seamlessly in Dayton historic neighborhoods walking tours

From regulating blood sugar and lowering blood pressure to supporting mental health and improving sleep, the benefits go far beyond burning calories.

Walking your way to health

An occasional sleepless night is not unusual and may result in little more than fatigue, but regular poor sleep has been linked with a variety of serious medical conditions including heart disease, diabetes and obesity and can even shorten life expectancy.

A recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that walking briskly for two-and-a-half hours a week “eliminated most of the deleterious associations of poor sleep with mortality” and was enough to mitigate the risk of dying prematurely. According to the study, the likelihood of being diagnosed with cancer or heart disease was also decreased by walking.

Adding some interesting new urban scenery might be the key to adding to your daily step count.

“This is a great way to get out and walk at your own pace,” Snow said. “Just download the audio on your phone and you’re ready to go.”

Explore Celtic group comes out of pandemic with new focus

Walking through history

The historic walking tours were a labor of love by the dedicated Preservation Dayton volunteers who spent countless hours updating older tours and creating the current content and routes.

“Our devoted volunteers did a lot of outdoor walking by canvassing the homeowners in each of the districts to get additional information about each home, taking photos, and revising the tour flow,” Snow said.

From ornate Victorian and stately Queen Ann homes to more modest Craftsman style – not to mention a Tudor or two – a single walk can include a multitude of architectural styles. And while the tours give a nod to the past – walking down the same streets as Paul Lawrence Dunbar and the Wright family – these neighborhoods are alive and well.

“So many of these neighborhoods are burgeoning with new residents,” Snow said. “We are really happy to make these tours available as a gift to the community.”

Contact this contributing writer at djuniewicz@gmail.com.

Preservation Dayton Inc.'s historic walking tours include 10 unique historic districts. CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Historic Neighborhoods Walking Tours

Visit www.preservationdayton.com/walking_tours.html for more information or to download the tours.