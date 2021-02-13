Hip hop and hops with Space Three and Warped Wing

“SWERK is the most fun you’ll having working out,” Deck said. “Anyone who loves to dance, or really just have fun, will love this class.”

Deck likens it to Zumba in its overall concept but with one major difference.

“The main difference is the music type - SWERK is primarily hip hop,” Deck said. “All bodies and all ages are welcome.”

Social distancing, mask wearing and limited class sizes have made operating a fitness studio in the COVID-19 era difficult.

“I would be lying if I said this past year has not been a challenge but, like anything, it’s been worth it,” Deck said. “We have really tried to brainstorm different revenue streams for the studio.”

Space Three recently began offering private classes for small groups in the studio during off hours.

“People have been really receptive to this concept,” Deck said. “It’s so important to stay physically active, even during a pandemic, and we will continue to offer our services in a safe environment to keep our clients happy and healthy.”

The challenging environment has also made community connections, like the one with Warped Wing, invaluable.

“Events like this allow us and another business to cross promote,” she said. “We see new faces that perhaps don’t know about us, but they follow Warped Wing and vice versa. It ends up benefiting both small businesses, and we get to meet new people. It really is a win-win.”

SWERK & Sip

What: Heart-pumping hip-hop dance workout followed by a refreshing Warped Wing brew of your choice.

When: Feb. 28, 10 a.m.

Where: Warped Wing Brewing Company, 26 Wyandot St., Dayton

Cost: $20 includes class and one drink ticket. Tickets available through SWERK & Sip event page on Facebook. Information at www.facebook.com/spacethreedayton.

More: Class size limited to 20 due to social distancing requirements. Masks required when moving to and from your spot.

Contact this contributing writer at djuniewicz@gmail.com.