Kettering Recreation Complex offers cure for cabin fever this weekend

“We want to spotlight our classes and our instructors,” said Heather Boyer, fitness coordinator for the City of Kettering. “It’s a great opportunity to get out and try something new.”

The Kettering Recreation Complex currently offers more than 50 classes a week. This free community event — open to Kettering residents and non-residents alike — includes a variety of group exercise classes including Aqua Zumba, TRX and cycle workouts.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle strengthening activity a week.

Group fitness classes are an ideal way to tally those exercise minutes as, in addition to calorie burning, they provide motivation, camaraderie and fun.

“When people started coming back to in-person classes after the pandemic, we heard them say how much they missed the interaction,” Boyer said.

And in-person classes also offer the added benefit of a qualified instructor.

“As a trainer, I’m watching your form and am able to make corrections,” Boyer said.

Proper form can reduce the likelihood of injury and increase the efficiency of the workout.

Not sure what type of class is best for you, the Cabin Fever event enables participants to try as many classes as they’d like. Looking to break a sweat – try the Boot Camp. Looking for a water workout – try Aqua Zumba. Need to stretch – there is a Strength & Stretch class as well as a TRX Deep Stretch session.

Free and fun fitness options aren’t limited to the Cabin Fever classes as the Kettering Recreation Complex offers Free Fridays on the first Friday of every month with a full day of free group exercise classes. The class schedule varies by month and is available at www.playkettering.org.

Cabin Fever workout class schedule

10 a.m. – Aqua Zumba (main pool)

11 a.m. – Cycle (Studio C)

11 a.m. – TRX (Studio A) 11 a.m. – Zumba (Studio B)

Noon – Strength and Stretch (Studio A)

Noon – Boot Camp (Studio C)

1 p.m. – TRX Deep Stretch (Studio A)

Location: Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Drive (All classes are 50 minutes, pre-registration not required)