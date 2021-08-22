Men’s workout group provides fitness, fellowship and faith

Fitness is a given especially as many of the workouts are a boot-camp format. From running to lifting cinder blocks, it’s challenging but beginner friendly.

“You can modify as needed, it’s really for anyone,” Lees said. “If you can’t do 10 pushups, you do as many as you can.”

Caption Austin Landing, in Miamisburg, is one of three locations for free F3 Dayton workouts. CONTRIBUTED

F3 Dayton participants range in age from 18 to almost 70 and vary greatly in ability and fitness. That’s where the fellowship comes in. The F3 philosophy is “leave no man behind, but leave no man where you found him.”

“We’re not competing against each other, we’re there to support each other,” Lees said.

The workouts conclude with a circle of trust – a time to share, where guys can talk about anything they want without judgment. Faith is an important component of the program, but F3 does not have a religious affiliation.

“A lot of us are Christian but, by faith, we are just referring to believing in something bigger than yourself,” Lees said.

While the F3 Dayton workouts are currently concentrated in the south suburbs, there is room for growth.

“When we grow a certain location to a certain point, we look to add a new location,” Lees said. “That’s part of our mission.”

F3 workouts

Are free of charge

Are open to all men

Are held outdoors, rain or shine, heat or cold

Are led by men who participate in the workout in a rotating fashion, with no training or certification necessary

End with a Circle of Trust

More info: Visit https://f3dayton.com/

F3 Dayton workout schedule

Location: Delco Park, Kettering

When: Saturday, 7-8 a.m.

Location: Austin Landing, Miamisburg

When: Monday-Friday, 5:30-6:15 a.m.

Location: Kettering Middle School track, Kettering

When: Thursday, 5:30-6:15 a.m.