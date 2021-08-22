Men’s workout group provides fitness, fellowship and faith

itness, fellowship and faith, it’s what F3 is all about.
F3 is a men’s leadership organization with a mission “to plant, grow, and serve small workout groups for men for the invigoration of male community leadership.” The national network includes more than 2,800 free, peer-led workouts for men in 189 regions. Local chapter F3 Dayton currently holds weekly workouts in Kettering and Miamisburg.
The outdoor workouts are held year-round – rain or shine, in the freezing cold or blazing heat – and are free. The sessions are led by members of the group on a rotating basis and no two classes are ever the same.
Greg Lees has been a part of F3 Dayton since 2018. The 33-year-old was hooked shortly after attending one of the free workouts with a friend.
“It helps me get better every single day,” Lees said. “It’s a great group of guys who I know are going to be out there with me at 5 a.m. even when it’s 5 degrees.”
Fitness is a given especially as many of the workouts are a boot-camp format. From running to lifting cinder blocks, it’s challenging but beginner friendly.
“You can modify as needed, it’s really for anyone,” Lees said. “If you can’t do 10 pushups, you do as many as you can.”
F3 Dayton participants range in age from 18 to almost 70 and vary greatly in ability and fitness. That’s where the fellowship comes in. The F3 philosophy is “leave no man behind, but leave no man where you found him.”
“We’re not competing against each other, we’re there to support each other,” Lees said.
The workouts conclude with a circle of trust – a time to share, where guys can talk about anything they want without judgment. Faith is an important component of the program, but F3 does not have a religious affiliation.
“A lot of us are Christian but, by faith, we are just referring to believing in something bigger than yourself,” Lees said.
While the F3 Dayton workouts are currently concentrated in the south suburbs, there is room for growth.
“When we grow a certain location to a certain point, we look to add a new location,” Lees said. “That’s part of our mission.”
Contact this contributing writer at djuniewicz@gmail.com.
F3 workouts
- Are free of charge
- Are open to all men
- Are held outdoors, rain or shine, heat or cold
- Are led by men who participate in the workout in a rotating fashion, with no training or certification necessary
- End with a Circle of Trust
More info: Visit https://f3dayton.com/
F3 Dayton workout schedule
Location: Delco Park, Kettering
When: Saturday, 7-8 a.m.
Location: Austin Landing, Miamisburg
When: Monday-Friday, 5:30-6:15 a.m.
Location: Kettering Middle School track, Kettering
When: Thursday, 5:30-6:15 a.m.