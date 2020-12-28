Ring in the New Year -- at least metaphorically -- at these events in the Miami Valley and beyond

More info: Website | Facebook

Since guests can’t celebrate the traditional way past curfew time at 10 p.m., the Dublin Pub has adjusted its usual New Year’s Eve plans to abide by state guidelines. So, this year, though the Dublin Pub won’t be able to officially ring in the U.S. new year, it will be ringing in the equivalent for several other countries around the world.

This international celebration will begin with a toast to Germany at 6 p.m., then a toast for Ireland at 7 p.m., for Iceland at 8 p.m., and finally for Brazil at 9 p.m.

Live music at the event will be provided by Jameson’s Folly and Folly, Son, and Friends. Along with the pub’s regular menu, a special menu, featuring food from each of the countries receiving toasts throughout the night, will be available. Guests can look forward to international delicacies like Blarney Stones, Pao De Queijo (Brazilian Bread Cheese), Fiskibollur (Icelandic Fish Balls), Schnitzel and Sauerkraut Balls.

Reservations for this international affair can be made by directly emailing the Dublin Pub’s general manager, Tony Goode, at tonyg@dubpub.com, or calling the pub at 937-224-7822. Reservations can be made for 10 people or less.

🎊✨Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s Virtual Performance

Jonathan Lee, Principal Cellist for Dayton Philharmonic, rehearses with other orchestra members for upcoming Virtual Streams concerts for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. CONTRIBUTED Credit: @AndySnow3 Credit: @AndySnow3

Where: Virtual

When: Thursday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will be streaming a virtual performance from the Dayton Opera, Dayton Ballet and Dayton Philharmonic at 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The live-streamed performance, called “New Year’s Eve: A New Beginning,” will feature a number of local performers. Tickets to the virtual performance are $25 per person and can be purchased by visiting the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s website.

🎊✨Star Drop at Star City Brewing Company

Star City Brewing Company will be toasting to the New Year in Gulf Standard Time, which happens to occur at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. CONTRIBUTED

Where: Star City Brewing Company, 319 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg

When: Star Drop is at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31

Similar to the celebration at the Dublin Pub, this one will be featuring a toast to the New Year before curfew. Despite the curfew, however, Star City Brewing Company will be toasting to the New Year in Gulf Standard Time, which happens to occur at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Guests are invited to dress up Antarctic Seals, Macaroni Penguins or Reindeer to fully embrace the Gulf Standard Time theme.

The Star Drop is at 9 p.m., and, due to social-distancing occupancy restrictions, only 50 guests will be permitted access to the brewery’s taproom, mill room and heritage room.

Those guests who would rather watch from home can visit the brewery on Dec. 29 and 30 to purchase a carryout item and register for the live stream of the New Year’s Eve event.

🎊✨New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at Yellow Cab Tavern

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St., Dayton

When: Thursday, Dec. 31, with the celebration beginning at 6 p.m. and ball drop at 9:30 p.m.

Yellow Cab Tavern thinks it’s high time that we forget about 2020 — and they plan on helping their customers do just that.

Due to social distancing restrictions, the event will be an outdoor affair with fires and heaters on the tavern’s parking lot. There will be limited indoor seating as well.

The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will take place at 9:30 p.m., with live performances from Amber Hargett and other acts taking place throughout the evening as well. Pizza Bandit will be serving pizza in the tavern’s parking lot.

Admittance to the event is $5 per person.

🎊✨Ice skating at Cincinnati’s Fountain Square

Where: 520 Vine St., Cincinnati

When: Thursday, Dec. 31 from 4-9:30 p.m.

Although Fountain Square’s traditional New Year’s Eve celebration is canceled due to the new COVID-related curfew, those who decide to hop on the ice that day will still be treated to a good time.

Everyone who visits Fountain Square’s ice rink from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve will be able to celebrate the New Year with the Winter Wonder Light show and Faux Family Countdown during the 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. rink sessions. There will be no fireworks at Fountain Square this year.

To participate in this special New Year’s Eve event, guests will need to make a reservation on Fountain Square’s website.

Masks are required while at the rink.