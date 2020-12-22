Say goodbye to 2020 with special meals (and cocktails) from area restaurants

When: Thursday, Dec. 31 from 4-8:30 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

Jag’s Steak & Seafood is saying farewell to 2020 with an elegant three-course dinner menu and live entertainment. The three-course dinner is $75 per person, with an option to pair wine with each course for an additional $25.

To catch a glimpse of the special dinner menu, pay a visit to the restaurant’s website. The regular dinner menu will not be available on New Year’s Eve.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 513-860-5353. Reservations for one to six guests have a strict two-hour limit, while those tables with seven to ten guests have a strict two-and-a-half-hour time limit.

Masks are required to enter and move about the restaurant.

A fried brie board appetizer from Mudlick Tap House, whick will be serving brunch and dinner on Dec. 31, 2020. CONTRIBUTED

✨🍽Mudlick Tap House

Where: 135 E. 2nd St., Dayton

When: Thursday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

The Mudlick Tap House will be ringing in the New Year all day long with a boozy brunch and dinner. As an added bonus, the tap house is now home to heated igloos that can be reserved in advance. The igloos require a $200 food and beverage spending minimum. Reservations can be made by visiting the restaurant’s website.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, guests will be able to enjoy Mudlick’s best brunch items, along with plenty of Bloody Marys and Mimosas.

Then, from 5-10 p.m., Mudlick will be serving the following dinner items:

Appetizers:

- Rich, creamy lobster bisque ($7 for a cup, $9 for a bowl)

- Fried brie board appetizer ($15)

Entrees:

- Great Lake Walleye filet - “floating on a vessel made of corn and wild rice down a river of white wine and citrus-butter reduction.” ($26)

- Slow-roasted prime rib of beef - with horseradish cream, a loaded baked potato (cheddar, scallions and lardons) and baby tri-colored carrots ($28)

- “Under the Sea” entree - features a sautéed house crabcake, three bacon-wrapped shrimp basted in a sweet and spicy glaze served with lemon roasted asparagus and fingerling potatoes ($26)

- Boozy beef brisket - served on a bed of Yukon hash with greens, peppers and onions, served with tri-colored carrots in a bourbon glaze and sauteed whiskey mushrooms ($27)

- Chicken piccata - pan-fried and served over a bed of cavatappi pasta tossed in a white wine lemon butter reduction with capers ($22)

The featured cocktails include a midnight Manhattan ($12), a Bourbon cherry fizz ($10) and a sugar cookie martini ($9).

✨🍽El Meson

El Meson will be offering a free New Year's Eve cooking class as a part of their Viva la Vida series. Credit: El Meson Credit: El Meson

Where: 903 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton

When: Pick up from noon to 5 p.m. from Thursday, Dec. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 31

More info: Website | Facebook

Celebrate the New Year with two special offers from El Meson.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m., the restaurant will be saying goodbye to 2020 with their free “Rear View Mirror Cooking Party.” This video is a part of the restaurant’s new series of virtual cooking classes, called Viva La Vida. The goal of this video is to help guests prepare for their New Year’s Eve feast ahead of time. Guests can sign up by visiting El Meson’s website and, once signed up, guests will be sent a grocery list and the link with which they can join the event.

For those who like to avoid stepping into the kitchen on New Year’s Eve, the restaurant will be offering a special New Year’s Eve curbside carryout menu that can be ordered online and picked up between noon and 5 p.m. from Thursday, Dec. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 31. The restaurant will not be offering on-site dining on New Year’s Eve.

This special New Year’s Eve menu consists of many of the restaurant’s popular items, like beef empanadillas, Argentine flatbread, black bean soup and Pollo de Los Andes. Each item is available a la carte. Cocktails will also be available for purchase.

✨🍽The Caroline

Where: 5 S. Market St., Troy

When: Thursday, Dec. 31, beginning at 3 p.m.

More info: Facebook

The Caroline in Troy will be serving up a special menu to celebrate the final day of the year.

This special menu consists of the following items:

Appetizers

- New England Clam Chowder ($4 for a cup and $6 for a bowl)

- Shrimp Bisque ($5 for a cup and $8 for a bowl)

- Five Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with house cocktail sauce ($14)

- Ahi Tuna - seared rare and served with wasabi and sweet and spicy Asian sauce ($13)

- Three Southwest Egg Rolls with lime coriander sauce ($12)

- The Caroline’s Crab Cakes - served with remoulade sauce ($13)

- Bourbon Mushrooms - sauteed in bourbon, butter, garlic and onions and served with garlic bread ($10)

- Salted Pretzel Bread Sticks - four pretzel breadsticks served with India pale ale cheese spread ($10)

Salads

- Caesar Salad House Wedge Too Gouda Salad ($6)

- Caesar Salad, topped with chicken ($14), crab cakes ($16), Ahi tuna ($16) or salmon ($16)

Dinners, served with two sides

- Roast Prime Rib or Beef - with Au Jus and horseradish ($31)

- Caroline House Steal-Seasoned - seasoned 10-ounce certified Angus beef sirloin, finished with garlic butter and tangled onion rings ($26)

- Six-Ounce Certified Angus Beef Filet Mignon - garnished with burgundy sauce, portabello mushrooms and tangled onion rings ($33)

- Pan-Seared Halibut - served over spinach with a lemon caper butter ($26)

- Grilled Maple Glazed Salmon - basted with their whiskey maple glaze ($26)

- Chicken Picatta - eight-ounce grilled chicken breast in a white wine lemon butter, mushrooms and artichoke hearts ($20)

- Garlic Shrimp Linguine - black tiger shrimp and linguine tossed in a garlic butter sauce ($26)

- Chicken Linguine - eight-ounce grilled chicken breast tossed in a creamy parmesan alfredo sauce ($20)

- Housemade Lasagna - served with garlic bread and a Caesar salad ($19)

Sides:

- Baked potato

- Fresh green beans

- Cheddar mashed potatoes ($5)

- Roasted asparagus ($5)

- Bourbon mushrooms ($5)

Desserts:

- Triple Chocolate Cake ($7)

- New York Style Cheesecake ($6), add turtle or Reese’s for $7

To make a reservation, call the restaurant at 937-552-7676. Seatings start at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.