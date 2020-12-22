Say goodbye to 2020 with special meals (and cocktails) from area restaurants

For many, the end of 2020 is a major cause for celebration. Though the typical New Year’s Eve celebration is not a possibility this year, there is still one safe way to celebrate the close of a truly chaotic year: With lots of food, and some drinks, too.
This year, several area restaurants are waving goodbye to 2020 with delectable food and specialty cocktails that are available for either in-person dining or carryout.
Whether you’re looking forward to perhaps a more stable year, or are just interested in leaving behind the chaos of 2020, these are the special New Year’s Eve menus that are sure to provide the perfect accompaniment to your farewell.
SEND US YOUR MENUS: We will continue to update this guide as more menus are available. Restaurants, send your New Year’s Eve menus to Ashley.Moor@Coxinc.com.
✨🍽Jag’s Steak & Seafood
Where: 5980 West Chester Rd., West Chester Township
When: Thursday, Dec. 31 from 4-8:30 p.m.
Jag’s Steak & Seafood is saying farewell to 2020 with an elegant three-course dinner menu and live entertainment. The three-course dinner is $75 per person, with an option to pair wine with each course for an additional $25.
To catch a glimpse of the special dinner menu, pay a visit to the restaurant’s website. The regular dinner menu will not be available on New Year’s Eve.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 513-860-5353. Reservations for one to six guests have a strict two-hour limit, while those tables with seven to ten guests have a strict two-and-a-half-hour time limit.
Masks are required to enter and move about the restaurant.
✨🍽Mudlick Tap House
Where: 135 E. 2nd St., Dayton
When: Thursday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Mudlick Tap House will be ringing in the New Year all day long with a boozy brunch and dinner. As an added bonus, the tap house is now home to heated igloos that can be reserved in advance. The igloos require a $200 food and beverage spending minimum. Reservations can be made by visiting the restaurant’s website.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, guests will be able to enjoy Mudlick’s best brunch items, along with plenty of Bloody Marys and Mimosas.
Then, from 5-10 p.m., Mudlick will be serving the following dinner items:
Appetizers:
- Rich, creamy lobster bisque ($7 for a cup, $9 for a bowl)
- Fried brie board appetizer ($15)
Entrees:
- Great Lake Walleye filet - “floating on a vessel made of corn and wild rice down a river of white wine and citrus-butter reduction.” ($26)
- Slow-roasted prime rib of beef - with horseradish cream, a loaded baked potato (cheddar, scallions and lardons) and baby tri-colored carrots ($28)
- “Under the Sea” entree - features a sautéed house crabcake, three bacon-wrapped shrimp basted in a sweet and spicy glaze served with lemon roasted asparagus and fingerling potatoes ($26)
- Boozy beef brisket - served on a bed of Yukon hash with greens, peppers and onions, served with tri-colored carrots in a bourbon glaze and sauteed whiskey mushrooms ($27)
- Chicken piccata - pan-fried and served over a bed of cavatappi pasta tossed in a white wine lemon butter reduction with capers ($22)
The featured cocktails include a midnight Manhattan ($12), a Bourbon cherry fizz ($10) and a sugar cookie martini ($9).
✨🍽El Meson
Where: 903 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton
When: Pick up from noon to 5 p.m. from Thursday, Dec. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 31
Celebrate the New Year with two special offers from El Meson.
On Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m., the restaurant will be saying goodbye to 2020 with their free “Rear View Mirror Cooking Party.” This video is a part of the restaurant’s new series of virtual cooking classes, called Viva La Vida. The goal of this video is to help guests prepare for their New Year’s Eve feast ahead of time. Guests can sign up by visiting El Meson’s website and, once signed up, guests will be sent a grocery list and the link with which they can join the event.
For those who like to avoid stepping into the kitchen on New Year’s Eve, the restaurant will be offering a special New Year’s Eve curbside carryout menu that can be ordered online and picked up between noon and 5 p.m. from Thursday, Dec. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 31. The restaurant will not be offering on-site dining on New Year’s Eve.
This special New Year’s Eve menu consists of many of the restaurant’s popular items, like beef empanadillas, Argentine flatbread, black bean soup and Pollo de Los Andes. Each item is available a la carte. Cocktails will also be available for purchase.
✨🍽The Caroline
Where: 5 S. Market St., Troy
When: Thursday, Dec. 31, beginning at 3 p.m.
More info: Facebook
The Caroline in Troy will be serving up a special menu to celebrate the final day of the year.
This special menu consists of the following items:
Appetizers
- New England Clam Chowder ($4 for a cup and $6 for a bowl)
- Shrimp Bisque ($5 for a cup and $8 for a bowl)
- Five Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with house cocktail sauce ($14)
- Ahi Tuna - seared rare and served with wasabi and sweet and spicy Asian sauce ($13)
- Three Southwest Egg Rolls with lime coriander sauce ($12)
- The Caroline’s Crab Cakes - served with remoulade sauce ($13)
- Bourbon Mushrooms - sauteed in bourbon, butter, garlic and onions and served with garlic bread ($10)
- Salted Pretzel Bread Sticks - four pretzel breadsticks served with India pale ale cheese spread ($10)
Salads
- Caesar Salad House Wedge Too Gouda Salad ($6)
- Caesar Salad, topped with chicken ($14), crab cakes ($16), Ahi tuna ($16) or salmon ($16)
Dinners, served with two sides
- Roast Prime Rib or Beef - with Au Jus and horseradish ($31)
- Caroline House Steal-Seasoned - seasoned 10-ounce certified Angus beef sirloin, finished with garlic butter and tangled onion rings ($26)
- Six-Ounce Certified Angus Beef Filet Mignon - garnished with burgundy sauce, portabello mushrooms and tangled onion rings ($33)
- Pan-Seared Halibut - served over spinach with a lemon caper butter ($26)
- Grilled Maple Glazed Salmon - basted with their whiskey maple glaze ($26)
- Chicken Picatta - eight-ounce grilled chicken breast in a white wine lemon butter, mushrooms and artichoke hearts ($20)
- Garlic Shrimp Linguine - black tiger shrimp and linguine tossed in a garlic butter sauce ($26)
- Chicken Linguine - eight-ounce grilled chicken breast tossed in a creamy parmesan alfredo sauce ($20)
- Housemade Lasagna - served with garlic bread and a Caesar salad ($19)
Sides:
- Baked potato
- Fresh green beans
- Cheddar mashed potatoes ($5)
- Roasted asparagus ($5)
- Bourbon mushrooms ($5)
Desserts:
- Triple Chocolate Cake ($7)
- New York Style Cheesecake ($6), add turtle or Reese’s for $7
To make a reservation, call the restaurant at 937-552-7676. Seatings start at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.