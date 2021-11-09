SHOP SMALL: The definitive downtown Tipp City holiday shopping guide

🛒🎄Antiques

Browse Awhile Books

Caption Bill Jones, owner of Browse Awhile Books, stands outside his shop in Tipp City.

Location: 118 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This local (supposedly haunted) bookstore is one of the most beloved treasures in the downtown area, specializing in used, rare and out-of-print books in a variety of subjects that include fiction, mystery, cookbooks, history, classics, religion, science fiction/fantasy and more.

Midwest Memories Antiques

Caption A few of the treasures you’ll find at Midwest Memories Antiques in Tipp City. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 24 W. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday and Monday from noon to 4 p.m.

Midwest Memories Antiques is an antique and vintage marketplace with over 70 unique local vendors selling a variety of items that cater to every price point. Looking for a specific vintage item? It’s likely you’ll be able to find it here.

Patriot Antique Shoppe

Location: 15 N. 2nd St., Tipp City

Hours: Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Search through some of the most unique antique collectibles in the area at the Patriot Antique Shoppe in downtown Tipp City. If you can’t make it to the shop in person, Patriot Antique Shoppe also boasts an impressive online store on its website. Questions about their products can be answered by calling 937-667-1243 or emailing info@patriotantiques.com.

The Tin Peddler

Caption As you walk down the street in Tipp City's historic downtown you will run into the Tin Peddler. Credit: Katherine Ullmer Credit: Katherine Ullmer

Location: 113 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Established in 1974, The Tin Peddler in downtown Tipp City recreates 18th and 19th-century tin chandeliers, table lamps, sconces, lanterns and decorative accessories. These handcrafted items are either available in the shop or through a custom order by visiting or calling the shop at 937-667-3682. The Tin Peddler also sells other items (their candles are particularly popular) that are available for purchase.

🛒🎄Art/home decor

Masterpiece Concepts Woodworking

Location: 212 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Call 937-681-6551 for shop hours

This shop, located across from the Tipp Roller Mill, specializes in artistic wood creations, either available for purchase at the shop or through custom orders.

Rusty Harden Studio

Caption Artist Rusty Harden goes through some of her art work shortly after the opening of her new studio in downtown Tipp City. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 259 N. 4th St., Tipp City

Hours: Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aside from the art classes and workshops, the Rusty Harden Studio in Tipp City is also open on select days for those who wish to buy works of art from Harden herself.

Sugden Furniture

Location: 40 W. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the hunt for the perfect home décor for that special someone on your list? Look no further than Sugden Furniture, a downtown Tipp City destination that specializes in medium to upper-end furniture at discounted prices. Those who desire custom home décor will also have the opportunity to customize any order from most of their manufacturers.

🛒🎄Clothing, Jewelry and Cosmetics

Fox and Feather Trading Co.

Location: 125 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Fox and Feather Trading Co. offers the perfect retail gifts, like women’s clothing and accessories, for the trendiest people on your holiday shopping list.

Living Simply Soap

Caption Tanya Brown, owner of Living Simply Soap.

Location: 112 East W. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the past several years, Living Simply Soap has been a shopping staple in the downtown Tipp City area. Living Simply Soap sells handmade olive oil soaps, lotions, creams, deodorants, bath bombs, bath salts, body sprays, room sprays, soap dishes, organic soaps, lip balms, scrubs, special occasion gifts, candles, tart melts, bath brushes and sponges. Those who are purchasing gifts at the store can have their items wrapped for them, free of charge, on-site.

The Clothesline

Location: 22 N. 2nd St., Tipp City

Hours: Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Clothesline is a clothing resale shop run by volunteers from churches in Tipp City and operating under the umbrella of the Tipp City Church of the Nazarene. The thrift shop features an assortment of clothing, accessories, linens and other specialty items, like prom dresses and maternity clothing. All of the proceeds from The Clothesline go to local charities.

The Hotel Gallery

Location: 109 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Living up to its name, The Hotel Gallery is located in the historic 19th century City Hotel. Visitors will be able to indulge in a unique shopping experience at The Hotel Gallery, with its plethora of locally-made pottery, artwork, designer clothing, jewelry and holiday items. Above all else, The Hotel Gallery prides itself on supporting the work of local artists by selling their merchandise and creations in the store. And, because of this commitment, shoppers will have the opportunity to pick out truly unique gifts for their loved ones.

Unboxed Boutique

Location: 50 S. 2nd St., Tipp City

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

This boutique specializes in making women of all shapes and sizes feel confident about their bodies in its chic and affordable clothing. Aside from clothing, the Unboxed Boutique also sells a variety of goods with sayings so cheeky that we can’t even put them down here.

Bella | Gray Market

Location: 34 S. 2nd St., Tipp City

Hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If what you’re seeking is Pinterest and Instagram-worthy home decor, accessories and clothing, you’ll find it at the expertly-curated Bella | Gray Market in downtown Tipp City. If you’re a fan of Heart Mercantile or Luna Gifts & Botanicals in the Oregon District, it’s likely that you will also be a fan of this boutique.

🛒🎄Flowers

Always Blooming Flowers of Tipp

Location: 108 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Create a custom bouquet or pre-made floral arrangement for that special person on your list by paying a visit to one of downtown Tipp City’s newest additions — Always Blooming Flowers of Tipp. Customers who are interested in pre-made floral arrangements or gifts can pay a visit to the florist’s shop, and those who want a custom floral arrangement can place their order by visiting the store in-person or online and by calling the store at 937-506-7460.

🛒🎄Specialty foods

Sweet Adaline’s Bakery

Caption A selection of cupcakes available at Sweet Adaline's Bakery in downtown Tipp City. Credit: Sweet Adaline's Bakery Credit: Sweet Adaline's Bakery

Location: 29 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Another new addition to downtown Tipp City is Sweet Adaline’s Bakery, a shop offering pastries, breads and sweet treats. If you’re looking for a few sweet treats to impress your family and friends this season, stop by Sweet Adaline’s Bakery to pick up a cupcake, cookie, cake or seasonal dessert. If you’d like to purchase an entire batch of baked goods from Sweet Adaline’s Bakery for your holiday party or event, pay a visit to the bakery’s website to place a custom order.

Bodega

Caption Bodega Wine and Specialty Foods Market opened this week adjacent to Coldwater Cafe restaurant at 27 E. Main St. in Tipp City. Photo from Bodega Wine and Specialty Foods Market Facebook page.

Location: 27 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For that person who appreciates the finer things in life (i.e. wine, craft beer and cheese), the Bodega Wine and Specialty Foods Market presents the perfect opportunity to find a thoughtful gift for your loved ones. Bodega houses over 300 wines, craft beer from top Ohio breweries, specialty meats, cheeses and even gluten-free foods.

Bodega is also a great place to sit, rest and grab a quick lunch during your shopping adventures in downtown Tipp City. The specialty foods market fills their deli case with Coldwater Cafe creations, meaning that delicious and easy lunches are ready to eat on the go.

The Golden Leaf Tea & Herb Company

Location: 128 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The tea lover in your life will appreciate the specialty loose and bagged teas, loose herbs, coffee beans, essential oils, soy candles, local raw honey and tea accessories like teapots available at The Golden Leaf Tea & Herb Company.

🛒🎄Toys/gifts for children

Topsy Turvy Toys

Caption Sisters Mae Smith, 2, and Aura Smith, 3 1/2, check out some of the offerings at downtown Tipp City’s Topsy Turvy Toys. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 31 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Instead of scouring Amazon or large retail chains for the perfect toys or children’s games and other items, pay a visit a local toy store like Topsy Turvy Toys. The Tipp City toy store boasts an impressive selection of rare and inventive toys and interactive games that prove to be the perfect gift for every child, no matter their age.

During the holiday season, the toy store stocks special items, like the Pindaloo juggling toy, Playmobil and LEGO Advent Calendars, Smart Max and Magnatile building toys, telescopes and microscopes, science and art kits and games to play at holiday gatherings.