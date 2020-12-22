This funky shop in Centerville is a great place to find unique gifts

Finding last-minute meaningful holiday gifts at this point is going to require precision.
Time is of the essence and you can’t risk planning a visit to a store without the confidence that you will find something to wrap and gift. The more a store can offer the better.
Ivy opened in Centerville’s Lamplighter Square Shopping Center over the summer, featuring 18 local artisans and curators. In addition, it’s a full-service flower shop and plant store. But there’s so much more, thanks to the number of vendors serving up jewelry, art, vintage goods, woodwork, ceramics, soaps, incense, candles, textiles and so much more.
Owner Liz Akbay has created a funky, relaxed inviting spot filled with gifting possibilities as far as the eye can see. One customer told her that it felt and looked like a shop that would be in Yellow Springs.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
It’s warm and welcoming with surprises as you shop, like a station to make your own dried flower arrangements.
“It’s my goal to help people find the perfect gift and to make people happy,” said Akbay. “Helping people and making people happy is what I hope to do.”
Vendors include Last Day Studio, Rusty Hull Woodworks, Home with Ashley, Bourbon & Bronze, Vessel, Karina Yanes Ceramics, Wick Therapy Candle, Actias Linn, Chloe Collins, Stephanie Hayden, Everlastic Eclectics, Val’s Home Kitchen, Prairie Rose & Marigold, Wild Pleasure Apothecary, Ottilia June Vintage, Peace, Love & Dots and Fleur Thought.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
In addition to her commitment to support local artists and artisans, Akbay offers workshops including flower arranging, clay classes, watercolor and creating oils of intention. Akbay says she plans to grow the workshops in 2021 and is looking at adding a vintage craft series.
Throughout the holidays, Akbay has offered an option to schedule a private appointment to shop alone or with friends after hours with the option of bringing refreshments. She says scheduling is easy by direct messaging @ivydyt on Instagram or calling the store. It’s also something she is open to doing in the new year.
Akbay said there’s nothing more satisfying than helping customers find the right gift.
Personalized options from the store need some lead time, but custom pet portraits can be commissioned, and soaps and other options can be created with a special person in mind.
The store has limited hours for the holidays, and is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 22, Dec. 23, Dec. 29, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Check the website for hours after the first of the year.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.
HOW TO GO
What: Ivy
Where: 5571 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
More info and hours: ivydayton.com or 937-435-6090