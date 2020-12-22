This funky shop in Centerville is a great place to find unique gifts

It’s warm and welcoming with surprises as you shop, like a station to make your own dried flower arrangements.

“It’s my goal to help people find the perfect gift and to make people happy,” said Akbay. “Helping people and making people happy is what I hope to do.”

Vendors include Last Day Studio, Rusty Hull Woodworks, Home with Ashley, Bourbon & Bronze, Vessel, Karina Yanes Ceramics, Wick Therapy Candle, Actias Linn, Chloe Collins, Stephanie Hayden, Everlastic Eclectics, Val’s Home Kitchen, Prairie Rose & Marigold, Wild Pleasure Apothecary, Ottilia June Vintage, Peace, Love & Dots and Fleur Thought.

Ivy Dayton decorated for the holidays

In addition to her commitment to support local artists and artisans, Akbay offers workshops including flower arranging, clay classes, watercolor and creating oils of intention. Akbay says she plans to grow the workshops in 2021 and is looking at adding a vintage craft series.

Throughout the holidays, Akbay has offered an option to schedule a private appointment to shop alone or with friends after hours with the option of bringing refreshments. She says scheduling is easy by direct messaging @ivydyt on Instagram or calling the store. It’s also something she is open to doing in the new year.

Akbay said there’s nothing more satisfying than helping customers find the right gift.

Personalized options from the store need some lead time, but custom pet portraits can be commissioned, and soaps and other options can be created with a special person in mind.

The store has limited hours for the holidays, and is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 22, Dec. 23, Dec. 29, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Check the website for hours after the first of the year.

HOW TO GO

What: Ivy

Where: 5571 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

More info and hours: ivydayton.com or 937-435-6090