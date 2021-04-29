TODAY: Liftoff Entertainment’s drive-in series presents ‘The Goonies’

Top of the Market will run the concession stands during the events. Along with movie essentials like popcorn, candy and drinks, Top of the Market will also serve sandwiches, burgers and wings.

Cars will be staggered throughout the parking lot in order to follow social distancing guidelines. Guests are also encouraged to remain in their vehicles throughout the event, though they are also permitted to enjoy the movie outside of their cars as long as they are sitting directly in front of their vehicles. The sound from the movies will be broadcast through the car radio.

Liftoff Entertainment’s drive-in series will continue with “Back to the Future” on Thursday, May 6 at 8:45 p.m. and “Jurassic Park” on Thursday, May 13 at 9 p.m.

HOW TO GO

What: Liftoff Entertainment’s Wheels and Reels Drive-In Theater Experience screens “The Goonies”

Where: Top of the Market Banquet Center, 32 Webster St., Dayton

When: Thursday, April 29 at 8:45 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook