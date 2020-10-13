Trick or treat?! Get a jump start on early Halloween fun this weekend

Where: The Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati

More info: http://cincinnatizoo.org/events/hallzooween/

Though the Halloween celebration at Cincinnati Zoo will look a bit different this year, the HallZOOween will still be serving up fun for the entire family over the weekends of Oct. 17 and 24.

Upon entering the zoo, each child under the age of 12 will receive a voucher that can be redeemed at the Boo-in-a-Bag pick-up station, located near the Scare-ousel. Each Boo-in-a-Bag is filled with treats. Infants under the age of two will not receive a voucher.

While at the HallZOOween event, everyone is encouraged to search for the three Fiona statues hidden throughout the zoo. Each week, Fiona’s costume changes. The entire family can also hop aboard the Hogwarts Express.

For those who work up an appetite at the zoo, many festive fall treats, like fall-flavored funnel fries from Hops, caramel apples at Cup and Cone and caramel corn from multiple vendors throughout the park.

Normal admission to the zoo also includes admission to HallZOOween. Reservations for zoo admission must be made in advance on the Cincinnati Zoo’s website.

Kings Island Tricks and Treats Fall Fest

The Great Pumpkin Fest at Kings Island features family-friendly Halloween activities for guests of all ages, including a kids costume contest, character meet-and-greets with the Peanuts Gang and much more. CONTRIBUTED

When: Every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 1

Where: Kings Island Amusement Park, 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason

More info: www.visitkingsisland.com/play/events/tricks-and-treats-fall-fest

Just like the Cincinnati Zoo, Halloween celebrations at Kings Island are sure to look a bit different this year due to social distancing and other safety guidelines that have been put in place as a result of the COVID pandemic. Guests to the Kings Island Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, taking place through the end of October, can look forward to fall-themed games, adults-only game shows, dance parties, corn and hay mazes, a QR quest, a challenge course, pint-sized tractor rides, crafts, the Trick or Treat Bean Challenge (will you get the great or gross jelly beans?) and much more. Additionally, all of the rides at Kings Island will be open.

To make the event even sweeter, trick-or-treating spots will be set up throughout the park to hand out individually-packaged treats to kids of all ages. For the older crowd, however, a Tasting Card is available for purchase, and for $30, it includes six tastings from Kings Island’s Tricks and Treats menu. Admission, parking and a tasting card is $55 per person and can be purchased on Kings Island’s website.

Two women relax on a bench under a canopy of orange and yellow at George Rogers Clark Park Friday. The trees in the park will make a colorful backdrop for the Haunted Halloween Drive-Thru Friday.

Haunted Halloween Drive-Thru

When: Friday, Oct. 16 from 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: George Rogers Clark Park, 930 S. Tecumseh Rd., Springfield

More info: https://clarkcountyparks.org/2020/09/10/6173/

Though the Clark County Park District will still be inviting guests out to their annual Haunted Halloween event, this year’s festivities might look a bit different. On Friday, Oct. 16 from 7-10:30 p.m., the Clark County Park District will be hosting the Haunted Halloween Drive-Thru at the George Rogers Clark Park in Springfield, featuring family-friendly Halloween scenes that guests can view from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

Guests will need to purchase their tickets beforehand by visiting eventbrite.com. Tickets are $15 per car and guests will be prompted to pick out a specific 30-minute window in which they will attend the event. Then, guests will need to be ready to show their paper or electronic receipt at the gate for admission.

Though guests will be required to stay in their cars throughout the entirety of the drive-through Halloween event, they will still be encouraged to wear their costumes and bring candy to munch on.

Warped Yoga: Costume Edition

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.

Where: Warped Wing Brewing Company, 26 Wyandot St., Dayton

More info: www.humblewarriorlife.com/events-1/warped-yoga-costume-edition

Dress up in your finest (and most comfortable) Halloween costume as you move through yoga poses at Warped Wing Brewing Company in Dayton. Tickets are $20 per person (and include a drink at the brewery) and can be purchased by visiting humblewarriorlife.com.

Gams, Gangsters & Gigglewater

When: Friday, Oct. 16, Friday, Oct. 23 and Friday, Oct. 30 from 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Spaghetti Warehouse, 36 W. 5th St., Dayton

More info: Facebook.com/MayhemMystery

Mayhem & Mystery is hosting a fun interactive mystery show at Spaghetti Warehouse in downtown Dayton on every Friday leading up to Halloween. In this particular interactive mystery show, guests will join Sherry “Louisiana” Sugar at her speakeasy while Jack Rose, a local gangster, drops by with a few members of his gang. From there, guests will decide whether he is there to provide protection — or, perhaps, if he is there to cause trouble.

The dinner and show, featuring a brand new menu, is $39.95 per person. Call the Spaghetti Warehouse at 937-461-3913 to make a reservation.

Brew in the Burg at Lucky Star Brewery

When: Thursday, Oct. 22 from 3:30-11 p.m.

Where: Lucky Star Brewery, 219 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg

More info: Facebook.com/LuckyStarBrewery

Lucky Star Brewery in Miamisburg will be hosting an adult Halloween celebration on Thursday, Oct. 22. The spooky celebration will include live music, a costume contest with prizes and food and drink specials. There will be awards for the best couples costume, best group costumes and best individual costume.

