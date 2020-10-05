Trick or treat?! The Halloween events that are not canceled this year

In order to follow all coronavirus-related guidelines, the Greene County Parks & Trails had to alter their annual Pumpkin Glow event to make it a more socially-distanced affair — thus, the Light the Night Pumpkin Hike was born. This blacklight pumpkin hike will be taking place over the span of four days in late October at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia.

The trails at Caesar Ford Park will be glowing with 1,000 black light-reflective pumpkins and each registered group will be given a blacklight flashlight to find their way along the trails to discover the decorated pumpkins that are located throughout the trail system.

The groups along the trail system will be staggered to maintain proper social distancing, and flashlights will be sanitized after each use.

Though registration is required for the event, walk-ins are welcome as well. The event is free and guests can register for the Light the Night Pumpkin Hike by visiting the Greene County Parks & Trails' website.

👻🎃🦇HallZOOween

HallZOOween at the Cincinnati Zoo will still be serving up fun for the entire family over the weekends of Oct. 17 and 24. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Cincinnati Zoo Credit: Cincinnati Zoo

When: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, Sunday, Oct. 18, Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: The Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati

More info: Website | Facebook

Though the Halloween celebration at Cincinnati Zoo will look a bit different this year, the HallZOOween will still be serving up fun for the entire family over the weekends of Oct. 17 and 24.

Upon entering the zoo, each child under the age of 12 will receive a voucher that can be redeemed at the Boo-in-a-Bag pick-up station, located near the Scare-ousel. Each Boo-in-a-Bag is filled with treats. Infants under the age of two will not receive a voucher.

While at the HallZOOween event, everyone is encouraged to search for the three Fiona statues hidden throughout the zoo. Each week, Fiona’s costume changes. The entire family can also hop aboard the Hogwarts Express.

For those who work up an appetite at the zoo, many festive fall treats, like fall-flavored funnel fries from Hops, caramel apples at Cup and Cone and caramel corn from multiple vendors throughout the park.

Normal admission to the zoo also includes admission to HallZOOween. Reservations for zoo admission must be made in advance on the Cincinnati Zoo’s website.

👻🎃🦇Kings Island Tricks and Treats Fall Fest

The Great Pumpkin Fest at Kings Island features family-friendly Halloween activities for guests of all ages, including a kids costume contest, character meet-and-greets with the Peanuts Gang and much more. CONTRIBUTED

When: Every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 1

Where: Kings Island Amusement Park, 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason

More info: Website | Facebook

Just like the Cincinnati Zoo, Halloween celebrations at Kings Island are sure to look a bit different this year due to social distancing and other safety guidelines that have been put in place as a result of the COVID pandemic. Guests to the Kings Island Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, taking place through the end of October, can look forward to fall-themed games, adults-only game shows, dance parties, corn and hay mazes, a QR quest, a challenge course, pint-sized tractor rides, crafts, the Trick or Treat Bean Challenge (will you get the great or gross jelly beans?) and much more. Additionally, all of the rides at Kings Island will be open.

To make the event even sweeter, trick-or-treating spots will be set up throughout the park to hand out individually-packaged treats to kids of all ages. For the older crowd, however, a Tasting Card is available for purchase, and for $30, it includes six tastings from Kings Island’s Tricks and Treats menu. Admission, parking and a tasting card is $55 per person and can be purchased on Kings Island’s website.

👻🎃🦇Virtual Masquerage 2020

Masquerage 2018 aka Dayton's "Party of Parties" was held this weekend on Friday, Oct. 26 at 111 E. Fifth St., the former site of the Dayton Greyhound Bus Station at Gilly’s. This year's theme was Rio Nights — inspired by the week-long Carnival festival held annually in Rio de Janeiro. Masquerage is Equitas Health’s annual fundraiser which helps to raise awareness and critical funds for HIV/AIDS medical care and treatment. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.

Where: Virtual

More info: Website | Facebook

For the first time ever, the popular Masquerage event will be hosting a virtual version of its fundraiser and seasonal celebration on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. The fundraiser, which has raised more than $1,250,000 in unrestricted funds in support of HIV/AIDS case management, education, prevention, and advocacy, is organized by Equitas Health.

For a fee of $5, guests can sign up to receive an email with a link to the Masquerage 2020 event stream. However, for $25, virtual guests can bring the party home when they receive the Masquerage in a Box package that contains a commemorative face mask, along with other nostalgic goodies. Visit the event’s website to purchase tickets for the virtual event stream and Masquerage in a Box.

Short on cash? Guests can also score a Masquerage box for free by participating in the virtual event on social media. To earn a free box, participants must complete a series of challenges that include baking something new and sharing favorite makeup tutorials on social media with the hashtag #MRAGE20. After participants complete all of the challenges, they will submit a form to organizers who will verify that they earned a free box.

👻🎃🦇KidX Candy Crawl

When: Friday, Oct. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Center Court at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek

More info: Website | Facebook

The Mall at Fairfield Commons will be hosting a free socially-distanced Candy Crawl on Friday, Oct. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. All guests, dressed in their best Halloween costumes, will meet at Center Court in the mall to pick up their trick-or-treat bag full of goodies, have their photo taken as a part of the mall’s costume contest and then head to participating stores in the mall for even more trick-or-treating opportunities.

Registration is required for this event and opens on Eventbrite on Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m.

Any guests over the age of 10 will be required to wear a facial covering.

👻🎃🦇Harry Potter Trick or Treat with Downtown Tipp City Merchants

When: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Tipp City

More info: Facebook

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership is encouraging everyone to dress up as their favorite Harry Potter character while attending the Harry Potter Trick or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 31 in downtown Tipp City.

Be sure to grab a map and a bag to stash your loot as you make your way throughout the downtown area, grabbing special Halloween-themed treats along the way.

The following businesses will be participating in the Harry Potter Trick or Treat event:

- Browse Awhile Books

- Sam and Ethel’s

- Mantia’s Italia

- Project Believe

- Fox & Feather

- VFW

- Grounds for Pleasure Coffee Shop

- The Hotel Gallery

- Patriot Antiques

- Topsy Turvy Toys

- Bodega Wine and Specialty Market

- Tipp City Public Library

- Tipp Monroe Community Services

- Zack Jacobs State Farm

- Tipp Cycle

- Sudden Furniture

- Midwest Memories

- Downtown Tipp City Partnership

- Monroe Federal Savings and Loan

- Broadway Hair Studio

- Harrison’s Resturant

- Always in Bloom Flowers

- RPets

- Masonic Temple

- Living Simply Soap

👻🎃🦇Haunted Halloween Drive-Thru

When: Friday, Oct. 16 from 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: George Rogers Clark Park, 930 S. Tecumseh Rd., Springfield

More info: Website | Facebook

Though the Clark County Park District will still be inviting guests out to their annual Haunted Halloween event, this year’s festivities might look a bit different. On Friday, Oct. 16 from 7-10:30 p.m., the Clark County Park District will be hosting the Haunted Halloween Drive-Thru at the George Rogers Clark Park in Springfield, featuring family-friendly Halloween scenes that guests can view from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

Guests will need to purchase their tickets beforehand by visiting eventbrite.com. Tickets are $15 per car and guests will be prompted to pick out a specific 30-minute window in which they will attend the event. Then, guests will need to be ready to show their paper or electronic receipt at the gate for admission.

Though guests will be required to stay in their cars throughout the entirety of the drive-through Halloween event, they will still be encouraged to wear their costumes and bring candy to munch on.

👻🎃🦇Drive-Thru Trick or Treat

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 from noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Wild Rose Salon, 3705 Grand Ave., Middletown

More info: Facebook

The Wild Rose Salon in Middletown will be hosting a COVID-friendly Halloween trick or treat drive-thru event on Sunday, Oct. 18 from noon to 2 p.m. There will be a coloring contest for the kids and their works of art can be dropped off at the salon by Nov. 1 for a chance to receive a prize. At the event, the kids will receive a goodie bag full of treats and the parents can be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a gift certificate to the salon.

The entrance to the parking lot is on Grand Avenue in Middletown and guests will exit the drive-through via South Highview Road.

👻🎃🦇Spooky Architecture Photo Walk

When: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: McPherson Town Historic District in Dayton

More info: Facebook

Dayton Architecture and Kunal Patel Group will be teaming up for the Spooky Architecture Photo Walk, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. in the McPherson Town Historic District in Dayton.

Guests can dress up in their Halloween costumes and take a photo tour of the historic, architecturally interesting homes in the district decked out with spooky decorations.

The free event takes place outdoors to allow for proper social distancing practices.

Are we missing a Halloween event on our list? Send us an email at contact@dayton.com or ashley.moor@coxinc.com to share more about the event.