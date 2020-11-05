Turkey to go: Local restaurants serving up carryout Thanksgiving feasts this year

More info: Website

Carvers is making it easy to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast. This year, Carvers will be giving customers three ways to enjoy their signature Thanksgiving feast: A ready-to-heat meal, a hot and ready meal available via curbside pickup or a dine-in feast.

For those who want to embrace the tradition of preparing a meal at home, Carvers is offering a ready-to-heat Thanksgiving dinner pack that includes turkey, house Caesar salad, homemade stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots and cranberry sauce, a choice of soup or salad, baked bread and pumpkin pie. This Thanksgiving meal serves four and costs $104. Customers must pick up their ready-to-heat Thanksgiving dinner pack on or before Nov. 25.

For those who would rather pick up a pre-heated meal, Carvers offers customers a choice between the aforementioned dinner pack or individual meals.

The following items will be available as options for the pre-heated Thanksgiving feast:

First Course: A choice between Smokey Butternut Squash Soup, Spinach Salad, Classic Caesar Salad or Romaine Salad

Second Course: A choice between Traditional Turkey Dinner ($26), Carvers Signature Turkey Dinner ($28), Carvers Prime Rib Dinner ($30) or Grilled Ham Steak Dinner ($25)

Third Course: Apple Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie

Each Thanksgiving Feast comes with cornbread stuffing, red-skin mashed potatoes, rich creamy turkey gravy, brown sugar glazed carrots and a jellied cranberry sauce.

For the full menu, detailing other special options that will be available to purchase as individual, pre-heated or dine-in Thanksgiving meals, visit Carvers' website.

Customers will need to place their orders for the pre-heated Thanksgiving feast option on or before Wednesday, Nov. 25. The meals will be picked up on Thanksgiving Day.

On Thanksgiving Day, Carvers will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant will be serving the Thanksgiving Feast (or the pre-heated Thanksgiving Feast mentioned previously) and other special Thanksgiving meals, along with the regular dinner menu, all day long.

To place your order for a Thanksgiving Feast, call Carvers at 937-433-7099.

🦃The Golden Lamb

Location: 27 S. Broadway St., Lebanon

More info: Website

Every year since Thanksgiving was declared a national holiday in 1870, The Golden Lamb has served a Thanksgiving feast to its guests — and this year the tradition will continue on, despite (and perhaps, especially because of) the global pandemic. This year, The Golden Lamb will be offering a Thanksgiving feast either by dine-in service or through their Take & Bake option, which will allow customers a chance to prepare the restaurant’s meals on their own in the comfort of their own homes.

The Take & Bake meal will be available for pickup between 1-7 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 25 and serves approximately four to six adults. The Golden Lamb’s Thanksgiving feast is $139, with the option of a second meat add-on, the 24-ounce Chateau Briand of Beef, Cabernet Reduction, for an additional $69.

These meals contain the following Thanksgiving treats:

Legendary Sauerkraut Balls with Cocktail Sauce

with Cocktail Sauce Golden Lamb Romaine Wedge Salad: Fresh romaine lettuce, candied pecans, green apples, smoked cheddar cheese and creamy balsamic dressing

Slow Roasted Turkey Breast: Sliced and ready to heat and serve

Sliced and ready to heat and serve 2-Day Turkey Gravy

Herb-Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Sage-Sausage & Apple Stuffing

Fall Vegetable Succotash: Sweet corn, lima beans, carrots, green beans, bell peppers, onions, garlic and parsley

Cranberry-Orange Chutney

Yeast Rolls & Apple Butter

Fresh-Baked Whole Pumpkin Pie

The Golden Lamb will be offering its Thanksgiving Day Menu for dine-in service on Thanksgiving Day. For those who can’t make it to the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day, but still want to indulge in Thanksgiving-inspired fare, the Golden Lamb Roast Turkey dinner is always on the menu. Those who wish to dine at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day must make a reservation by calling 513-932-5065. Additionally, customers should be calling this number to place their Take & Bake orders.

🦃Dewberry 1850

Location: 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

More info: Instagram

The chef at Dewberry 1850 will be offering a family-style carryout Thanksgiving meal for only $22 per person. To order the meal, visit eventbrite.com or call the restaurant at 937-223-1000. Upon ordering your meal, you will be asked to pick a particular time, between 2-4:30 p.m., in which to pick up your meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Dewberry 1850′s Thanksgiving Day meal will consist of the following items:

Starters: Tossed garden salad with ranch and balsamic and tomato bisque

Main course: Carved turkey with traditional gravy

Sides: Cornbread dressing, green bean casserole with mushroom, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, local honey roasted sweet potato, fresh cranberry relish and rolls and butter

Desserts: Your choice of caramel apple pie, pecan pie or pumpkin pie

Customers can also add a bottle of chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, merlot or cabernet sauvignon for an additional $34.

🦃Cafe 1610

Location: 521 Wayne Ave., Dayton

More info: Facebook

Especially during the holiday season, sticking to a vegan or even vegetarian diet can be tough. It’s this difficulty that has inspired the newest vegan addition to the community, Cafe 1610, to create a vegan version of the Thanksgiving feast.

From now and through Nov. 20, customers can order their vegan Thanksgiving feast from Cafe 1610. The vegan feast will be available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to noon.

This vegan Thanksgiving feast will consist of the following items:

Roasted Bourbon Glazed Tofu

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Brown Sugar Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Black-eyed Peas

Greens

Green Bean Casserole

Mac and Cheese

Cornbread

Mini Sweet Potato Pies and Pecan Pies are also available as dessert options

A single plate with every item costs $25 and individual sides that serve up to five people cost $25 each and $20 for three or more sides. Call the restaurant at (937) 815-1610 to place your order.

🦃Brock Masterson’s Catering

Location: 446 Patterson Rd., Dayton

More info: Facebook

Brock Masterson’s Catering in Dayton is also serving up a delicious, effortless Thanksgiving dinner for customers to reheat and serve on the holiday. The Thanksgiving dinner serves four and can be ordered by calling the catering business at 937-298-1234, texting at 937-701-8926 or reaching out on the company’s Facebook Messenger.

Brock Masterson’s Catering Thanksgiving meal consists of the following items:

Oven Roasted Turkey (white and dark meat, sliced/pulled)

Giblet Gravy

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Praline Sweet Potato Casserole

Cornbread Stuffing

Seasoned Green Beans

Cranberry Relish

Artisan Rolls and whipped butter

The Thanksgiving meal is $99, and customers can add a pecan pie for $13 and charcuterie board for $35. Customers can pick up their meals between 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Staff members will bring the meal out to your car.