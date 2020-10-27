Turkey Trot tradition continues in a virtual format

Simply register, either online or by mail. Packets and shirts can be picked up in person or mailed to participants. Then it’s time to run or walk either the 1-mile or 5-mile course of your choosing.

“You can do the run any time from Wednesday until noon on Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend,” Hurley said. “We’re encouraging people to run or walk with family or friends who they feel safe with wherever and whenever they can.”

People can participate locally, across the country or, even, around the globe — wherever they will be spending the holiday weekend.

Five-mile participants should enter their time at www.getmeregistered.com when they are finished, although there will be no prizes awarded for best times.

The Turkey Trot will look different this year, as it will be held virtually.

Fun for all

While runners won’t be gathering together, organizers want to encourage the fun aspects of the race by urging participants to post pictures to the ORRRC Turkey Trot Facebook page.

Creativity can win you big points and even a prize as there will also be a costume contest.

Runners can enter individually or as a group. Simply submit the photos online by noon on Nov. 29 and you’ll be in the running. Prizes will be awarded to the five best costumes.

Because runners can participate from anywhere, there will also be contests for Hottest Run, Coldest Run, Most Challenging Course/Run, Most Unique Course/Run and Most Festive. For information and details, visit www.miamisburgtrot.com.

Turkey Trot veterans also have a chance to win a prize as runners who have participated in the race at least 20 times can check a box on the entry form and be entered into a drawing for a YETI cooler, courtesy of Farmers & Merchants Bank.

Packet pick-up

One aspect of the event that will continue, in a scaled-down manner, is the live packet pick-up.

Participants can pick up their packets at B&B Riverfront Hall, adjacent to Riverfront Park, on Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and enjoy music and fun, while adhering to current CDC recommendations that include masks and social distancing.

“We looked at lots of other events that have gone virtual and we thought, if we could pull off a live packet pick-up it would really be nice,” Hurley said.

Those who don’t feel comfortable going in person can select the mail option with an additional fee for shipping.

“The thing that was most important for us was to keep the tradition alive,” Hurley said. “Our goal is to get people outside and moving and having fun safely.”

For more information or to register, visit www.miamisburgtrot.com/home.