WORTH THE DRIVE: Hop on an ice bumper car in Cincinnati’s Fountain Square

The ice rink at downtown Cincinnati’s Fountain Square will be back in business in a few weeks with a new twist — a delightfully fun twist.
From Nov. 7 through Feb. 15, 16 ice bumper cars will be operating alongside ice skating seven days a week. The hours of operation and admission prices will be announced at a later date.
“Since 2020 has been a wreck, we thought bumper cars on the Square made perfect sense, said Bryan Vielhauer, owner of ice bumper cars sponsor Decal Impressions, on the Fountain Square’s website. "Keeping our city center having fun is a priority... and this seemed like a great way for the community to embrace the chaos.”
Anyone over the age of 7 can ride in the bumper cars, and the cars will be available for those with limited physical abilities or impairments.
Construction of the rink will begin on Friday, Oct. 16, and an opening weekend celebration is planned for Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.
Credit: Fountain Square
Upon reopening to the public, the ice rink will be following new COVID-19 protocols, which include a timed reservation system that only allows a maximum of 80 people to be entered into the rink at a time. Increased cleaning processes will also be implemented.
Take a break from the ice in the warming tent with a viewing area and benches. In addition to the rink, a full-service concession stand serves hot and cold snacks and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
For more information about the ice bumper cars at Fountain Square in Cincinnati, visit Fountain Square’s website.