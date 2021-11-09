Visit Santa, go shopping or hop on a pedal wagon ride at Tipp City’s holiday celebration this weekend

One of the most popular holiday shopping events in the Miami Valley leaps forth this weekend.
Tipp City’s Yuletide Winter’s Gathering, an annual celebration of all things holiday-related, will be held Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14 from noon to 4 p.m. The event takes place on Main Street in downtown Tipp City.
The annual celebration typically includes plenty of holiday shopping and food located at the shops, restaurants and pop-up boutiques in the downtown area. These holiday festivities also include photos with Santa Claus and other holiday entertainment.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The Yuletide Winter’s Gathering gives visitors and locals alike a chance to get a jump start on their holiday shopping at all of the local establishments in downtown Tipp City. For a better idea of the holiday shopping opportunities and deals in downtown Tipp City, visit the Yuletide Winter’s Gathering Facebook page or Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s website and Facebook page.
Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED
Santa Claus in particular will visit Tipp City on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. This year, Santa will be stationed at Mauk Cabinets, located at 131 W. Main St. #1814 in Tipp City. Pictures with Santa are first come, first served.
Guests at the Yuletide Winter’s Gathering will also be able to take free rides on the Pedal Wagon Dayton on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. During the festivities, the pedal wagon will play holiday music.
The event is free and pre-registration is not required.
HOW TO GO
What: 2021 Yuletide Winter’s Gathering
Where: Main Street in downtown Tipp City
When: Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14 from noon to 4 p.m.
More info: Facebook.com/YuletideWintersGathering
