dayton logo
X

Visit Santa, go shopping or hop on a pedal wagon ride at Tipp City’s holiday celebration this weekend

A Yuletide Winter's Gathering in Downtown Tipp City. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
A Yuletide Winter's Gathering in Downtown Tipp City. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
Updated 23 minutes ago

One of the most popular holiday shopping events in the Miami Valley leaps forth this weekend.

Tipp City’s Yuletide Winter’s Gathering, an annual celebration of all things holiday-related, will be held Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14 from noon to 4 p.m. The event takes place on Main Street in downtown Tipp City.

The annual celebration typically includes plenty of holiday shopping and food located at the shops, restaurants and pop-up boutiques in the downtown area. These holiday festivities also include photos with Santa Claus and other holiday entertainment.

ExploreNothing Bundt Cakes opens second Dayton-area bakery
A Yuletide Winter's Gathering in Downtown Tipp City. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
A Yuletide Winter's Gathering in Downtown Tipp City. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Yuletide Winter’s Gathering gives visitors and locals alike a chance to get a jump start on their holiday shopping at all of the local establishments in downtown Tipp City. For a better idea of the holiday shopping opportunities and deals in downtown Tipp City, visit the Yuletide Winter’s Gathering Facebook page or Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s website and Facebook page.

ExploreCOUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Tree lighting ceremonies to illuminate holiday spirit across Miami Valley

Yuletide Winter's Gathering in Tipp City. DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Yuletide Winter's Gathering in Tipp City. DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED

Santa Claus in particular will visit Tipp City on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. This year, Santa will be stationed at Mauk Cabinets, located at 131 W. Main St. #1814 in Tipp City. Pictures with Santa are first come, first served.

Guests at the Yuletide Winter’s Gathering will also be able to take free rides on the Pedal Wagon Dayton on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. During the festivities, the pedal wagon will play holiday music.

The event is free and pre-registration is not required.

ExploreIgloos in downtown Dayton? They’re back!

HOW TO GO

What: 2021 Yuletide Winter’s Gathering

Where: Main Street in downtown Tipp City

When: Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14 from noon to 4 p.m.

More info: Facebook.com/YuletideWintersGathering

In Other News
1
Brightside Music & Event Venue announces 2021-22 lineup
2
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Tree lighting ceremonies to illuminate holiday...
3
Dayton Arcade’s holiday celebration plans festive return
4
The best donut shops — and flavors — every Daytonian should try
5
SHOPPING SMALL FOR THE HOLIDAYS: A guide to the shops of Waynesville

About the Author

ajc.com

Ashley Moor

Ashley Moor is a Dayton native and graduate of Kent State University. She is a multimedia journalist for Dayton.com, and strives to provide impactful stories about the community and its people.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top