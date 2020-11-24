WORTH THE DRIVE: All aboard for a holiday train show at the Cincinnati Museum Center

Visitors can watch an electric train made in 1904 by Cincinnati-based Carlisle & Finch Company and a pre-World War II Lionel and Lionel Super O from the 1960s roll by buildings, bridges and structures.

Brickopolis, a creation of LEGO bricks crafted into scenes from the magical worlds of Disney, Marvel, DC Comics and Harry Potter, has returned this year with running trains and active seashores.

No holiday is complete without a visit to Santa. Although guests will not be able to sit with Santa, they can have a fireside chat to make sure he hears their wish list.

Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains is on view at the Cincinnati Museum Center through Jan. 3, 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Nov. 13 through Jan. 3.

Tickets are $14.50 for adults, $13.50 for seniors and $10.50 for ages three to 12. Admission is free for children under 2 years old and museum members.

Visit cincymuseum.org/holiday-junction for more information, to purchase tickets and to learn about special holiday hours.