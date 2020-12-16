X

WORTH THE DRIVE: Have yourself a western little Christmas at this replica old western town

Dogwood Pass, a replica old western town located in southeastern Ohio, will be welcoming guests to its holiday lights show through the end of December.
Credit: Dogwood Pass Facebook

By Ashley Moor

For those holiday-lights enthusiasts looking for a non-traditional experience, Dogwood Pass delivers in spades.

Dogwood Pass is a replica old-western town located in an out-of-the-way part of southern Ohio, in Pike County between Chillicothe and Portsmouth. The replica town was built to be authentic as possible and features a saloon, jail, mercantile, gold mining camp, cabins, barbershop and cavalry office.

During the holiday season, Dogwood Pass is home to a spectacular lights show, holiday performances, Wild West shows with people dressed in authentic clothing and visits with Santa Claus and the Grinch.

The holiday lights display at Dogwood Pass, a replica old western town located in southeastern Ohio.
Credit: Dogwood Pass Facebook

The hours of operation vary week-to-week, so be sure to check Dogwood Pass’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dogwoodpassoldwesttown for updated dates and times.

During the warmer months, Dogwood Pass also provides a fun-filled visit that the entire family can enjoy. Its monthly Wild West Festivals include period stage shows, Old West shootouts, horseback riding for the kids, old-time photography and living-history exhibits.

Characters from Dogwood Pass' holiday show.
Credit: Dogwood Pass Facebook

Tickets to Dogwood Pass’ holiday show are sold only at the gate and cost $15 per person for those over 7 years old.

WANT TO GO?

What: Dogwood Pass’ Holiday Show

Where: Dogwood Pass, 722 Adams Rd., Beaver, Ohio (Pike County)

When: Dates and times vary week-to-week, so be sure to check the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dogwoodpassoldwesttown for updated information.

Cost: $15 per person; children 7 and under get in free

More info: dogwood-pass.com and www.facebook.com/dogwoodpassoldwesttown

