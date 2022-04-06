10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

The launch of the Minor League Baseball season and Dayton Ballet’s production of a classic F. Scott Fitzgerald novel top another busy week in the Miami Valley. Whether you enjoy live music, musical theatre or stand-up comedy, you have multiple options. Here’s a look at some notable upcoming events.
“The Lightning Thief”
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 7 through 9; ASL interpreted performance on Apr. 7
Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, of Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton
Details: Cleverly directed by Chris Harmon and energetically choreographed by Jessica Eggleston, this breezy musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling book is centered on Percy Jackson, a teenager who discovers he’s a demigod. Connor Gray admirably leads the cast as Percy and receives strong support from Trinity Rice (Annabeth), Ian Spraul (Grover), Grant Warden (Luke/Ares/Mozart), Colin Drayer (Mr. D/Aunty Em/Farmer) and Tanner Henry (Mr. Brunner/Kronos/Kurt Cobain). In addition to Act 2 opener “Lost!,” a humorous standout, Harmon brings refreshing whimsy to “The Oracle” and wonderfully injects “The Tree on the Hill” with an animated allure recalling “The Origin of Love” from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”
Cost: $15-$18. Visit sinclair.edu/tickets.
Dayton Dragons
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday and 1:05 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 8 through 10
Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Details: The Dayton Dragons open a new season with a three-game homestand against the Ft. Wayne TinCaps. The 2022 roster will be under the guidance of new manager Bryan Lahair, the team’s 11th skipper.
Cost: Single-game tickets $10-$20
More info: 937-228-2287 or www.milb.com/dayton
“The Great Gatsby”
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. April 8 through 10
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Ballet presents the fabulous tale of Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan and their escapades during the Roaring Twenties with choreography by Ron Cunningham, artistic director of the Sacramento Ballet.
Cost: $18-$86
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
DPO String Quartet
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: The Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
Details: The Dayton Philharmonic String Quartet presents the chamber music matinee “Sunday with Schumann and Shostakovich.” Pianist Joshua Nemith will be featured on Schumann’s “Piano Quartet in E flat major, Op. 47.”
Cost: $24
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
“The Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”
When: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees, April 14 through May 1
Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Human Race Theatre Company presents local premiere of Katie Forgette’s play. The nostalgic comedy concerns family drama in close-knit community in the early 1970s. This show is recommended for ages 16 and older.
Cost: $17-$53
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Tempest
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Celtic rockers Tempest has been lacing its music with elements of Scottish and Norwegian music since forming in 1988. The California-based band returns to the Midwest for the first time since before the COVID-19 shutdowns in early 2020 for an all-ages show.
Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Cover starts at 7 p.m.
More info: yellowcabtavern.com
“Beyond the Years: Paul Laurence Dunbar’s World”
When: 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 13
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton
Details: Dr. Herbert Martin, professor emeritus with the University of Dayton, joins the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for “Beyond the Years: Paul Laurence Dunbar.” Dayton Performing Arts Alliance present this program celebrating 150 years since the acclaimed African American poet’s birth in Dayton.
Cost: $6
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
The Bright Moments Quintet
When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
Details: Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond series presents the Bright Moments Quintet in concert with vocalist Pamela Mallory in DAI’s Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium. Baritone saxophonist Bill Burns leads the Dayton-based group, which released the album, “Jazz Advice,” in 2016.
Cost: Free for museum members. Nonmember admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17
More info: 937-223-5277 or www.daytonartinstitute.org
Ms. Pat
When: 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9 and 10
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek
Details: Before Ms. Pat’s new sitcom premieres on BET+ in August, the comedian-turned-actress is back on the road telling jokes. This includes a return to the area for a special engagement for ages 21 and older.
Cost: $32
More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com
Dayton Music Club
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering
Details: Dayton Music Club presents “An Afternoon at the Opera” featuring sopranos April Bennett and Sarah Bucher, violinist Leora Kline, pianist Merri Kozlowski-Klode and tenor David Sievers.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-297-0463 or visit www.daytonmusicclub.org
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
Russell Florence Jr. also contributed to this report.
