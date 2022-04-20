10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: Human Race Theatre Company presents a superb, must-see local premiere of Katie Forgette’s nostalgic, sitcom-esque comedy about a close-knit, cash-strapped family coping with Catholic guilt and prickly personalities circa 1973. Breezily directed by Margarett Perry, the play features a uniformly excellent cast consisting of Cecily Dowd (narrator Linda O’Shea), Human Race resident artist Christine Brunner (matriarch Josephine “Jo” O’Shea), Mierka Girten (as liberal Aunt Theresa “Terri” Carmichael), Jason Podplesky (versatile as patriarch Mike O’Shea, Father Lovett and parish busybody Betty Hackenbach), and Lizzie Huelskamp (Becky O’Shea, Linda’s old-school younger sister).

Cost: $17-$53

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org

Wright State Spring Dance Concert

When: April 22-24; Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Festival Playhouse of the WSU Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Choreographic work from classical ballet to cutting edge contemporary dance include Teressa Wylie McWilliams’ “Exits,” Gina Gardner Walther’s “What My Bones Remember,” guest artist Kiki Lucas’ “Ricochet,” Erin Long-Robbins’ “Esprit,” and WSU alumna Elizabeth Ramsey’s “My Beloved.” There will also be guest works performed by second companies of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and Dayton Ballet.

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students

More info: 937-775-2500 or visit wright.edu/tdmp

Leanne Morgan

When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 22

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Leanne Morgan, currently on her 37-city Big Panty Tour, started doing stand-up comedy in her native Tennessee. However, the Knoxville-based comedian’s career really exploded when her family relocated to San Antonio in 2001.

Cost: $29.75-$49.75

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Olde Masters Galleria Art Show

When: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 23

Where: Olde Masters Galleria, 25 Iron Gate Park Dr., Centerville

Details: A collection of paintings will be available for purchase created by gallery owner Cecilia Brendel and her art students.

More info: https://www.oldemastersgalleria.com/

Alan Parsons Live Project

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Legendary British audio engineer and producer Alan Parsons worked with the Beatles, Pink Floyd and other acts before becoming the leader of a chart-topping band. Alan Parsons Project scored Top 40 hits in the United States with songs like “I Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You,” “Games People Play” and “Eye in the Sky.”

Cost: $40-$120

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Ronan Donovan

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24 and 7 p.m. Monday, April 25

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Live’s National Geographic Live! presents the biologist-turned-photographer Ronan Donovan in “Social By Nature.” His photographs have been displayed in London’s Natural History Museum, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. and other prestigious institutions.

Cost: $29-$45

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Time Warp Prom

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Nutter Center, McLin Gym, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: This year’s theme for Mix 107.7′s Time Warp Prom is “Time of Your Life.” Local band Stranger provides the live ‘80s soundtrack for this annual dance party for revelers 21 and older.

Cost: $30

More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com

Charlie Berens

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Live presents Charlie Berens, the Emmy Award-winning journalist, comedian and host on his Midwest Survival Guide Tour. The Wisconsin native, known for the viral comedic news series, “Manitowoc Minute,” has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die and other outlets.

Cost: $37-$47

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Midwest Slam Festival

When: 7 p.m., Monday, April 25

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Details: This independent short film series occurs monthly. Some films may contain adult situations.

Cost: $5. Vouchers will be accepted.

More info: 937-530-8013 or myplazatheatre.com

Christopher Titus

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Green, Beavercreek

Details: Actor-comedian Christopher Titus is currently on the road preparing for his 10th comedy special, “Zero Side Effects.” You can be part of the audience as he tightens up his jokes before taping his current set live at El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood on May 7.

Cost: $32

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.