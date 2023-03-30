10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

An inspiring, timely musical, a tribute to swing music and fun Easter egg hunts for adults and kids alike are among the options you should consider this weekend.
1. ‘The Hello Girls’
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 30, 31 and April 1
Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton
Details: Sinclair has produced one of the most pleasant surprises of the season. Director Kimberly Borst’s heartwarming and delightfully acted production of “The Hello Girls” is not only a must-see in recognition of Women’s History Month but a perfect example of theater as education. Inspired by true events, Peter Mills and Cara Reichel’s charming and poignant musical chronicles the story of America’s first female soldiers. These groundbreaking women served as U.S. Army bilingual telephone operators on the front lines in World War I yet remained in a battle for equality for decades. Tracie Puckett-Knight (Grace Banker), Aubrie-Lee Dentino (Suzanne Prevot), Lizzie Salata (Helen Hill), Faeryn Bass (Louise Lebreton) and Trinity La’Shae Rice (Bertha Hunt) are a passionate, cohesive and vocally firm quintet with endearingly distinct personalities and an impressive harmonic blend. Puckett-Knight, a strong leading lady, shines in “Twenty,” a demanding appeal for validation. Dentino, an absolute knockout, captivates with lovely vocals, sharp humor and expressive poise. The fiery Bass, adorably dim Salata and sincere Rice are equally impactful. The cast includes Tanner Henry’s breakthrough portrayal of frustrated Captain Joseph Riser, Jeff Sams’ terrifically authoritative General Pershing (understudy Scott Kimmins will play the role on Saturday), and the enjoyable male ensemble consisting of Colin Drayer, Josh Fisher, Jabari Pritchett, Ian Spraul and Isaac Washington. Spraul specifically tugs the heart as a wounded soldier confessing his feelings opposite Dentino in “Switchboard Lessons.” Also noteworthy are choreographer Jessica Eggleston, costumer Ashley Rutkowski, lighting designer Jessy Henning and musical director Charles Larkowski’s precise, unified orchestra. The final number, “Making History,” is a stirring reminder that we all have the power to leave an indelible mark in this world. Women have made considerable progress since 1918 (let’s start with the election of Vice President Kamala Harris) but now is not the time to rest on laurels. America is still striving to become a more perfect union. Make them hear you.
Cost: $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors
More info: 937-512-2808 or www.sinclair.edu
2. Dayton Philharmonic
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents “Swing is the Thing,” a SuperPops concert from Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Associate conductor Patrick Reynolds and the orchestra will be joined by four swing dancers, guest vocalist Miche Braden and clarinet player Dave Bennett. The program features swinging tunes from Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Bill Haley, Jerry Lee Lewis and others. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $26-$85
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
3. ‘Fairytales on Ice’
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1
Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy
Details: This enchanted evening of storytelling features world-champion ice skaters along with cirque performers and singers joining forces to weave “a tale as old as time.” Heroine Belle journeys to the castle of the Beast to rescue her father. Will she be able to melt the Beast’s cold heart before the last rose petal falls?
Cost: $15-$45
More info: https://www.arbogastpac.com/
4. ArtsGala
When: 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 1
Where: Wright State University Creative Arts Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn
Details: Wright State University’s ArtsGala, a black-tie optional fundraiser to support student scholarships for fine and performing arts, will feature 12 new and unique performances. Over 400 students will be involved in putting on shows spotlighting orchestra, dance, vocal and live art creation performances among others.
Cost: Tickets are tiered, with patron level priced at $300, distinguished patron priced at $400 and grand patron priced at $550.
More info: Visit https://www.wright.edu/artsgala for more information, to purchase tickets, make a donation or bid in the silent auction.
5. Rockabilly Formal
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Cherry Lee & the Hot Rod Hounds hosts the second annual Rockabilly Formal presented by Level Up Productions. Kyle Eldridge & the Kentucky Cowhands will also perform. Attendees are encouraged to wear their finest retro rockabilly outfits. A $50 cash prize will be given for “Crowd Favorite” in the best dressed contest. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $9 in advance, $12 day of show.
More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com
6. Vandalia Adult Easter Egg Hunt
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 31
Where: Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Rd., Vandalia
Details: Adults can relive their childhood with this Easter egg hunt at the Vandalia Recreation Center. Eggs will contain candy, raffle tickets and gift cards. After the hunt is over, everyone will meet back in the VRC Gymnasium to count eggs and begin the raffle. Participants will meet in the VRC Gymnasium no later than 7:45 p.m. to check in. Please bring a flashlight to this event.
Cost: $10 for residents and VRC members. $15 for non-residents.
More info: E-mail amessenger@vandaliaohio.org
7. ORCC Marathon
When: 8 a.m. Sunday, April 2
Where: Xenia YMCA, 336 Progress Drive
Details: The Ohio River Road Runners Club presents the 56th ORRC Marathon and 34th Half Marathon and Inaugural 10K race. The race starts and finishes at the Xenia YMCA. After the race there will be awards and a post-race party in the Adult Education Center of the YMCA. All participants and volunteers eat for free.
Cost: $85 for the marathon, $75 for the half-marathon and $55 for the 10K race.
More info: www.runxenia.com
8. Easter Egg Hunt at The Greene
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2
Where: Center court at The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek
Details: All ages are welcome but there will be a separate area set up for children under 2 years old. Following the hunt, the Easter photo studio will be open.
Cost: Free
More info: www.thegreene.com
9. Nasty Bingo
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 31
Where: Hidden Gem, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville
Details: Since forming Nasty Bingo in Dayton in 2006, Brian “Red” Baumgardner (guitar, banjo) and Matt Byanski (vocal, percussion) has presented a distinctive brand of American roots music the band has dubbed folkadelic. The sound mixes folk, psychedelic rock, soul and other styles topped off by a brass section. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $5
More info: 937-829-4874 or www.hiddengemdayton.com
10. April Fool’s Day 5K and Family Fun Mile
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1
Where: Miamisburg Community Park, 550 S. First St.
Details: Check-in at 8 a.m. All finishers will win a medal.
Cost: $25
More info: www.unsignup.com/race/oh/miamisburg/miamisburgaprilfoolsday5k
