10 great things to do this weekend in Dayton

When: 7:45 p.m. Friday and 6:45 p.m. Saturday, March 22 and 23

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: This event brings some of bull riding’s preeminent talents to 30 cities across 20 states. Organizers say the PBR will deliver “high-energy sound, lighting, special effects and edge of your seat excitement.”

Cost: $15-$105

More info: 937-775-4789 or ticketmaster.com

2. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

When: Through March 31; 8 p.m. March 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30; and 2 p.m. March 23, 24, 30 and 31

Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Joe Deer directs and choreographs an outstanding production of composer William Finn and librettist Rachel Sheinkin’s charming, hilarious and touching musical about six awkward spelling champions. The show is double-cast but you’re bound to enjoy the character-specific performances and strong vocals of each. Standouts at the performance I attended include Claire Northcut (Rona Lisa Peretti), Sam Evans (Olive Ostrovsky), Aidan Edwards (Chip Tollentino) and James Newton (William Barfee). Also, Ray Zupp’s colorful set design beautifully elevates in order to heighten the mystique within Finn’s superb ballad “The I Love You Song.”

Cost: $15-$25

More info: 937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts

3. Jeremy Camp

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Jeremy Camp has been one of the top names in Christian music since the release of his debut album, “Burden Me,” in 2000. He has won five GMA Dove Awards and four ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards. His latest single, “These Days,” is the lead cut from his 14th studio album, “Deeper Waters,” which comes out in May. Camp performs with special guests Caleb & John. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $39 to $59

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

4. Celtic Tenors

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: The program will feature classical arias, hauntingly beautiful Celtic harmonies and popular contemporary songs.

Cost: $13.50-$88.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

5. “Ride the Cyclone”

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23

Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

Details: Chris Harmon directs this funny, moving new musical by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell that has become a TikTok sensation. The story concerns six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir who have their lives cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other – the chance to return to life.

Cost: $15-$18

More info: sinclair.edu/tickets

6. Lonestar

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: Country group Lonestar was formed in Nashville in the early ‘90s by a bunch of Texas transplants. The band’s self-titled debut was released in 1995 and set the stage for a career full of hits. Since then, Lonestar has scored nine number one country singles and sold more than 10 million records. The latest single, a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Loving Fun,” was released on March 1. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $25-$65

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

7. “Water”

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: This feature documentary film by Gary Beeber focuses on Ohio’s source of water and what’s being done to protect it for future generations. This one-time special preview will benefit the Little Miami Watershed Network. The screening will be followed by a Q&A.

Cost: $15

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

8. The Local Honeys

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Level Up Productions presents the Local Honeys, the Kentucky-based Americana duo of Montana Hobbs and Linda Jean Stokely. Hobbs and Stokely mix downhome storytelling with a modern update on Appalachian music on albums like “The Gospel” (2019) and “The Local Honeys” (2022). Local group Sam King & the Suspects opens the show. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 day of show

More info: new.oregonexpressdayton.com

9. “Guys and Dolls”

When: Through March 24; Friday and Sunday matinees and Friday-Sunday evenings.

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Chris Beiser playfully directs and energetically choreographs this musical theatre classic about romance and gambling that returns to the La Comedia stage for the first time since 1986. Principals Elliot Handkins (Sky Masterson), Emily Brennan (Sarah Brown), Cole Fletcher (Nathan Detroit) and Allison Gabert (Adelaide) are uniformly strong, particularly Brennan’s blissfully boozy rendition of “If I Were A Bell” and Gabert’s crisp, defiant “Adelaide’s Lament.” Radiant tenor Paul Hernandez is also noteworthy for his outstanding delivery of “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

Cost: $70-$79

More info: 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com

10. Mattias Klum

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Photographer, cinematographer and director Mattias Klum will speak and show photos from around the world. He has undertaken projects and expeditions around the globe from Malaysia to Antarctica and everywhere in between. His work has been featured in leading publications such as The New York Times and BBC Wildlife.

Cost: $25-$45

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org