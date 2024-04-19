10 things to do in the Dayton area this weekend

When: Apr. 19-21; 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 12-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Downtown Bellbrook

Details: The 44th annual festivities include a parade, food, beer, wine, vendors, 5K run, dog show and live entertainment.

Cost: Free

More info: sugarmaplefestival.com

2. Jerry Seinfeld

When: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Apr. 19

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: The Emmy Award-winning comedian and legendary creator of “Seinfeld” returns to Dayton with all-new material (not that there’s anything wrong with that).

Cost: Both shows are basically sold-out but a handful of tickets remain for the 9:30 performance in particular beginning in the $160 range.

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

3. “Tosca”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 20-21

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Opera with Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca.” The three-act opera composed in 1899 is set in Rome in 1800 but the themes of war, violence and death remain will resonate with modern audiences. Due to extreme subject matter such as murder, torture and suicide, this production may not be suitable for all audiences. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $5-$149.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

4. “West Side Story”

When: Through May 5; Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings.

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Directed and choreographed by Chris Beiser with ample respect to original conceiver/director/choreographer Jerome Robbins, La Comedia’s impressive, vocally strong and skillfully danced production features outstanding work from principals Marco Giacona (Tony) Stephanie Garcia (Maria) and Tina DeAlderete (Anita) among others. Iconic songs include “Maria,” “Tonight” and “Somewhere.”

Cost: $70-$79; $39 for kids 11 and younger

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

5. Dinosaur World Live!

When: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 21

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Discover a pre-historic world of dinosaurs including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.

Cost: $29-$39

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

6. ‘Godspell’

When: Apr. 19-21; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton

Details: The University of Dayton’s Theatre, Dance and Performance Technology program and Department of Music present Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak’s popular biblical musical in the Experimental Theatre. Songs include “Day by Day,” “All Good Gifts” and “Light of the World.”

Cost: $12

More info: udayton.edu/artssciences/about/facilities/glass-center-arts/glass-center-events.php

7. Sybarite5

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 21

Where: University of Dayton’s Sears Recital Hall, 300 College Park Dr., Dayton

Details: ArtsLive presents a Vanguard Legacy Concert Series featuring Sybarite5. The string quintet is known for its avant-garde fusion of classical, jazz, rock, hip-hop and Armenian folk. The album “Everything in its Right Place” from 2012 features interpretations of Radiohead songs while 2023′s “Collective Wisdom” features new commissioned pieces by Michael Gilbertson, Jackson Greenberg, Jessica Meyer and other contemporary composers. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $18 general public, free for UD students, faculty and staff

More info: udayton.edu

8. After Dark: Villains Ball

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: National Museum of the United States Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Details: This adults-only (21+) event features live music and dancing, a costume contest (guests can dress as their favorite villain), trivia with prizes, and a game lounge.

Cost: $40

More info: afmuseum.com/events/after-dark-events

9. Minnows

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Apr. 19. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The members of Minnows have been active on the Columbus indie scene for years but have struck a nerve with this project, which began in 2020. The group is currently supporting its much buzzed about debut LP, “Foreign Moon,” which was released on March 22. The 1984 Draft and Summer Crush will also perform. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10 at the door

More info: 937-938-6405 or blindbobs.com

10. Tree Love: A Celebration of Trees and Craft Beer

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 20

Where: Eudora Brewing Company, 3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Details: This second annual, family-friendly event concerns trees and their crucial role in the world. Patrons can enjoy hearing from a local arborist and watching the creation of an Arbor Day beer.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-2477 or playkettering.org