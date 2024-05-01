TONIGHT: Dayton native Amy Schneider returns to ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ tournament

Over the course of three weeks, nine one-hour episodes will feature two games among different combinations of the six contestants, resulting in a champion who will win a $500,000 grand prize and the “Jeopardy! Masters” title.

Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, will be featured in Game 2 of tonight’s episode. She will face Holzhauer and Raut at 8:30 p.m.

Explore 2024 Tony Award nominations include Dayton connections

As previously reported, Schneider’s inclusion in the tournament was not without controversy. However, the producers, citing they “depend on ratings,” defended their decision, according to The U.S. Sun.

“We have to acknowledge there were several worthy people. But one person stood above everybody else,” said executive producer Michael Davies. “What a player. We see how well she deals with the tougher material which is very important in Masters. We see how good she is on the buzzer so we’re delighted to have Amy as the sixth pick.”

Credit: Tyler Golden Credit: Tyler Golden

During Season 38 (2021-2022), the Chaminade Julienne graduate achieved a record-breaking winning streak that ended in January 2022 after 40 impressive games. Her historic run, ranking second all-time behind Ken Jennings for most consecutive wins, resulted in earnings of $1,382,800.

In November 2022, Schneider returned to the quiz show for the Tournament of Champions, which assembled the top 21 players of the year. The best of seven tournament transpired over the course of six games. At the conclusion of Game 6, she won first place and the top prize of $250,000. She is in fourth place for overall winnings, including tournaments, earning $1,632,800. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

Explore 10 noteworthy shows to see across Dayton region in May

In May 2023, Schneider failed to reach the semifinals of the “Jeopardy! Masters” tournament. She received a cash prize of $75,000.

“Amy, I’m sorry, five second place finishes is an impressive result but it leaves you just on the bubble for the semifinals,” said Jennings at the end of the May 17 episode. “Thank you so much for coming back. Truly one of the great ‘Jeopardy!’ talents of all time.”

In related news, Schneider’s fearless, fascinating and funny memoir “In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life” was published in October 2023. The pop culture-friendly book ranges from highs and lows of childhood to deep insights into gender and sexual identity.