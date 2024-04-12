10 things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

A celebration of National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, a tuneful account of a rock icon’s legendary career, a new era of dance for Dayton Ballet, and an appearance by a multiple Emmy nominee are among notable events around Dayton this weekend.
1. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
When: Through Apr. 14; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: Zurin Villanueva electrifies as rock icon Tina Turner in this entertaining yet dark musical centered on the legendary singer’s empowering rise to stardom and spirituality. Classic tunes such as “River Deep-Mountain High,” “Proud Mary,” “Better Be Good To Me,” “(Simply) The Best,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” among others are thrillingly performed by Villanueva in Turner’s signature style even in the knockout post-curtain call mini-concert. The action overall is dramatically fueled by the trauma Turner experienced from her abusive marriage to Ike Turner (an expertly vicious, volatile Deon Releford-Lee) and her emotionally scarred relationship with her dismissive, insensitive mother Zelma (a fabulously stern, sassy and headstrong Roz White). Standout performances include Carla R. Stewart as Turner’s grandmother Gran Georgeanna, Gigi Lewis as Turner’s sister Alline, Sarah Bockel as Turner’s confidant Rhonda, Dylan S. Wallach as Turner’s visionary British manager Roger Davies, and John Battagliese as Turner’s future husband Erwin Bach. Also, Ari Groover shares the titular role with Villanueva.
Cost: $29-$119
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
2. “New Beginnings”
When: Through Apr. 14; 7:30 Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St. Dayton
Details: Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland handpicked the repertoire for this performance. Selections include George Balanchine’s “Valse-Fantaisie” (music by Mikhail Glinka), Adam Hougland’s “Cold Virtues” (music by Philip Glass), and Ragland’s world premiere “In Pieces” (music by Max Richter). These selections provide a sampling of his vision for the next generation of the historic company.
Cost: $5-$88.50
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org
3. University of Dayton’s Glass Center Community Open House
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 13
Where: Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton
Details: Tour the new space and enjoy an afternoon of visual arts and creative performances by the Common Good Players, World Music Choir, University of Dayton Dance Ensemble, University of Dayton Faculty Woodwind Trio, Dayton Ballet and many others.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-229-5000 or visit udayton.edu/artssciences/about/facilities/glass-center-arts/glass-center-events.php
4. The Cleverlys
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 13
Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown
Details: The Cleverlys return to Sorg Opera House by popular demand. The off-kilter Americana act, which has been described as a litter of puppies spawned by Earl Scruggs, Dolly Parton and Spinal Tap, is known for bluegrass covers of popular songs presented with a distinctive comedic flourish. Nothing is off limits, from Radiohead and Beck to Destiny’s Child and Black Eyed Peas. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: Advance tickets are $25 reserved seating, $30 premium seating and $35 super premium seating
More info: 513-428-5529 or sorgoperahouse.org
5. Paul Reiser
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 13
Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd. Troy
Details: Enjoy an evening of comedy with the actor, TV writer, author and comedian best known for his Emmy-nominated role on NBC’s hit 1990s comedy “Mad About You,” which he co-created and starred in with Helen Hunt. He currently stars as Dr. Sam Owens on the Netflix drama “Stranger Things.”
Cost: $20-$65
More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com
6. Woof Walk
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13. Tours will depart at 9 and 10 a.m.
Where: Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton
Details: Humans and their sociable dogs can come to the cemetery for a historic tour through the beautiful grounds of Woodland. SICSA will be on site with information about their organization.
Cost: Free but registration is required.
More info: 937-228-3221 or woodlandcemetery.org
7. Spring Into Health 5K
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 14
Where: Kettering College, 3737 Southern Blvd., Kettering
Details: This race is a fundraiser for The Big Brother Big Sisters Miami Valley and the Kettering Health Young Professionals group. Packet pick-up begins at noon.
Cost: $30
More info: runsignup.com
8. Dayton Grilled Cheese Fest
When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Apr. 12
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Attention foodies! This inaugural event features over 20 vendors offering their take on grilled cheese.
Cost: Free entry
More info: yellowcabfoodtrucks.com
9. “La Chimera”
When: Through Apr. 18: 2:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:50 p.m. Fri.; 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., Sat.-Sun.; 3:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., Mon.-Thur.
Where: Neon Movies, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Josh O’Connor (”The Crown”) and Isabella Rossellini star in this new fantasy/comedy about lost love praised as “uniquely magical” by Hollywood Reporter.
Cost: $6.50-$10.50
More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com
10. Spring Wein Tasting & Food Pairing
When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 14
Where: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Enjoy seven weins from Germany and the surrounding area paired with small bites to savor.
Cost: $45
More info: daytongermanclub.org
