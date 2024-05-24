10 things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

When: 12-7 p.m. Sunday, May 26

Where: Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: Enjoy skilled artisans and craftspeople in action, showcasing traditional trades such as woodworking, historical cooking, baking, printing and more.

Cost: $14 for adults. $12 for seniors. $10 for children. Free for children ages 2 and under. Free for Dayton History members.

More info: 937-293-2841 or daytonhistory.org

2. Dayton Pizza Fest

When: 5-9 p.m., Saturday, May 25

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Enjoy lots of pizza and pizza-inspired dishes from numerous food trucks and vendors. A beer garden patio also accents the fun.

Cost: Free entry.

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

3. Cheese Fest

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 25

Where: Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Details: Join the Miami Valley Restaurant Association at Austin Landing for the official kick-off to summer and another delicious foodie fest, complete with live entertainment and a beer garden.

Cost: Free

More info: austinlanding.com

4. Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25

Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Avenue

Details: Music from the Grammy Award-winning band will arise in a live, multi-sensory musical experience bathed in candlelight.

Cost: $33

More info: 937-224-9795 or daytonmasoniccenter.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5. IndieCraft

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 24-25

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewery, 102 W. Columbia St.; National Road Commons Park, 50 W. Main St.; State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

Details: IndieCraft is a free two-day music festival presented at three locations in Springfield: Mother Stewart’s, National Road Commons Park and State Theater. Tommy Stinson, Brigitte Calls Me Baby and Lydia Loveless are among the national acts performing. Local acts include K. Carter, Salvadore Ross, Joe Waters Band and Crabswithoutlegs. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: indiecraftoh.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

6. “Dayton Skyscrapers” Opening Reception

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 26

Where: EbonNia Gallery, 1135 W. Third St., Dayton

Details: A metaphor for those who stand tall in their respective fields, “Dayton Skyscrapers” illuminates the work of local and regional African American visual artists. This year’s notables include Emmy Award-winning comedian Katt Williams (“Atlanta”), NAACP Dayton Unit President and Image Award winner Derrick L. Foward, Judge Mia Wortham Spells, Paul Laurence Dunbar historian and scholar LaVerne Sci, and Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Xavier L. Johnson.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-223-2290 or bingdavisartstudio.org

Credit: Goodness | Rachel Lockman Credit: Goodness | Rachel Lockman

7. Shannon Clark & the Sugar

When: Friday, May 24

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Shannon Clark & the Sugar is currently supporting two stellar albums. The Greenville-based Americana act worked with Grammy-winning producer Mark Howard (Bob Dylan, U2) on its debut album, “Marks on the Wall” (2021). The follow-up, “This Old World” (2023), was recorded with Justin Weaver (the Chicks, the Judds) at Welcome to 1979 recording studio in Nashville. The American Landscape also performs on Friday. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $15 in advance

More info: 937-410-0450 or thebrightsidedayton.com

8. Memorial Day at Young’s Jersey Dairy

When: 3-10 p.m. Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24, 12-11 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and 12-10 p.m. Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27

Where: Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Details: Fun, family-friendly activities throughout the weekend include carnival rides.

Cost: $1.25 per ticket. $20 for 20 tickets. $25 for all-day pass.

More info: 937-325-0629 or youngsdairy.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

9. Authorized Personnel

When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 24

Where: Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: New owners Brandon and Laura Zeller vowed to bring live music back when they purchased the Oregon District pizza tavern in late 2023. The couple has made good on that promise with a cross-section of musical acts and styles. That theme of variety is fitting for Authorized Personnel, presenting a free show on Friday. The Dayton group specializes in an eclectic brand of soul that draws from blues, funk, reggae, jazz, rock and other styles. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-223-9205 or new.oregonexpressdayton.com

Credit: AP Credit: AP

10. “Wildcat”

When: May 24-26; 12:10 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The Neon will screen Ethan Hawke’s independent film “Wildcat,” based on the life and short stories of Flannery O’Connor and produced by Dayton native Karri O’Reilly, beginning Memorial Day weekend. Shot on location in Louisville in January and February 2023, “Wildcat,” starring Hawke’s daughter, Maya, examines the literary icon as she was struggling to write her first novel. In addition to Cincinnati-based actress Christine Dye as Duchess, the cast includes Laura Linney, Liam Neeson, Steve Zahn, and Vincent D’Onofrio. Also, Dye and Reilly are slated to participate in a Q&A following the 7:30 p.m. screening on Saturday. Dye is slated to appear in-person and Reilly via Zoom.

Cost: $8.50-$10.50

More info: neonmovies.com