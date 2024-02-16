10 things to do this weekend in Dayton

When: Feb. 16-18 (”Swan Lake”): 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; Feb. 17-18 (”In Modern Moves”): 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St. (”Swan Lake”) and Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St. (”In Modern Moves”).

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Ballet’s presentation of “Swan Lake” choreographed by Septime Webre and featuring Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous, dramatic score. At the same rate, don’t miss Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s presentation of “In Modern Moves” featuring the troupe’s historic performance of legendary choreographer Paul Taylor’s “Esplanade.”

Cost: $15-$104 (“Swan Lake) and $15-$75 (”In Modern Moves”). Dayton Ballet and DCDC have partnered for a special discount. You can get 15 percent off when you buy a ticket to each show. Use the promo code DUET15 when purchasing. If you are a current “In Modern Moves” ticket holder, you can get 15 percent off your “Swan Lake” ticket by using the discount code MOVES15 at checkout. This offer applies to all seats in level A-D.

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

2. “A Doll’s House”

When: Feb. 15-18: 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Herbst Theatre of Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Wright State University presents Frank McGuiness’ adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama concerning Nora Helmer, a housewife who ultimately discovers her own strength and independence in a male-dominated society.

Cost: $5-$15

More info: 937-775-2500 or visit liberal-arts.wright.edu

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Ra-Feke & Friends

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16

Where: The International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

Details: Israel Olaore Jr., who performs as Ra.Feke, is headlining a free concert presented by the International Peace Museum in Dayton and Levitt Pavilion. This is part of the museum’s participation in a Season of Nonviolence from January 30 through April 4. Olaore, a native of Nigeria, released “Ra.Feke & Friends Live Album, Vol, 1″ in January 2023 via Motherland Muse Inc. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: peace.museum

4. World Record Comedy Festival

When: Through midnight Sunday, Feb. 18

Where: Bricky’s Comedy Club, 319 S. Second St., Miamisburg

Details: Bricky’s is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest stand-up comedy show by multiple comedians. More than 200 comedians will perform for 81 hours straight (the event began at 3 p.m. on Feb. 14).

Cost: $15 for a two-hour pass. $40 for a full festival pass.

More info: 954-232-4930 or www.brickyscomedy.com

5. “Keep Marching: The Road to the March on Washington”

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17

Where: The Foundry Theater at Antioch College, 920 Corry St., Yellow Springs

Details: This new one-act play with music by Mad River Theater Works is built upon two threads of storytelling: the historical record of the plans, motivations, fears and concerns that went into organizing the historic 1963 event, and collected oral histories, gathered by playwright Daniel Carlton, of people who attended the event. The play also brings to life such iconic ﬁgures as Martin Luther King Jr., Bayard Rustin and John Lewis.

Cost: Free

More info: antiochcollege.edu/foundry-theater/

6. “Dinosaurs in Motion”

When: Feb. 17-May 13: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Where: National Museum of the United States Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Details: This interactive melding of art and science allows museum visitors to control the action of 14 giant, life-sized recycled metal dinosaur sculptures, including a 44-foot metal T. Rex.

Cost: Free for all museum visitors.

More info: nationalmuseum.af.mil/

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Dayton Music Club

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18

Where: Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

Details: After a break in December and January, Dayton Music Club is back. Featured soloist soprano Patricia DiPasquale-Krull presents “Be Thou My Vision” by Bob Chilcott, “A Claire Benediction” by John Rutter and other pieces. Trumpeter Chris Braun and the Mad River Brass Quintet will perform songs such as “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “God of our Fathers.” Organist Deborah Courtney and the choir from Concordia Lutheran Church conducted by Catherine Keener Abner will close the program. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-297-0463 or daytonmusicclub.org

8. TechFest 2024

When: Feb. 17-18: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sinclair Community College, Building 12, 301 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: This STEM-friendly experience is a family-friendly event organized and conducted by ASC of Dayton since 2003. The focus of TechFest is STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. There will be over 70 exhibits and live presentations.

Cost: Free

More info: www.techfestdayton.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

9. Safe Money

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Where: Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Rappers K. Carter and Valentino “Tino” Halton have worked solo for years but also perform together as Safe Money. The duo released its self-titled debut EP in April 2021. A new collaborative project will be released this year. Before it drops, Safe Money will be previewing the songs live at Oregon Express. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $9 in advance, $12 day of show

More info: 937-223-9205 or www.new.oregonexpressdayton.com

10. 4 Paws for Ability Service Dog Scrimmage

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17

Where: Xenia Adult Recreation Center, 338 S. Progress Dr.

Details: Cheer on the service pups in training as they race to the end zone to score a touchdown. The pups plan to compete in four games total. Stay after the games to meet the teams. Get a free basket or bike raffle ticket with supply donations of paper towels, peanut butter or potty bags.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-374-0385 or www.4pawsforability.org