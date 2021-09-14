dayton logo
25th WACO Vintage Fly-In will celebrate the golden age of aviation

The 25th annual WACO Vintage Fly-In, a weekend of fun for the entire family, kicks off Friday, Sept. 17 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 19.
TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED

By Staff report
3 hours ago

The 25th annual WACO Vintage Fly-In, a weekend of fun for the entire family, kicks off Friday, Sept. 17.

Plane rides, fun activities for children, and a corvette car show are part of the three-day event at the WACO Air Museum in Troy.

The WACO Aircraft Company was the largest manufacturer of civil aircraft in the country in the late 1920s and early 1930s.

To celebrate the golden age of aviation 50 to 75 vintage aircraft are expected to visit the field during the fly-in.

A parade of WACOs will take place Saturday, pilots will be available to talk about their vintage aircraft on Friday and the Troy Corvette Club Car Show will be held during the day Sunday.

Children can ride in a plane train, make paper rockets, pedal airplane shaped tricycles and catch candy dropped from a radio-controlled airplane.

Food trucks, bi-plane rides, radio-controlled demonstrations and up close looks at ultra-light aircraft and the Care Flight helicopter are part of the fun.

The historic WACO Airfield and Museum is located at 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy.

The event is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission for adults is $6 a day or $10 for a weekend pass. Student admission is $3 a day or $6 for a weekend pass. Admission is free for children under four.

More information about the WACO Airfield and Museum and the fly-in can be found here.

