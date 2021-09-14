25th WACO Vintage Fly-In will celebrate the golden age of aviation

A parade of WACOs will take place Saturday, pilots will be available to talk about their vintage aircraft on Friday and the Troy Corvette Club Car Show will be held during the day Sunday.

Children can ride in a plane train, make paper rockets, pedal airplane shaped tricycles and catch candy dropped from a radio-controlled airplane.

Food trucks, bi-plane rides, radio-controlled demonstrations and up close looks at ultra-light aircraft and the Care Flight helicopter are part of the fun.

Caption The 24th Annual WACO Vintage Fly-In was held at the historic WACO Airfield & Museum in Troy from Friday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Featured activities included plane rides, remote control aircraft demos, parade of WACO planes taking off and landing, kid's activities, food trucks and more. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The historic WACO Airfield and Museum is located at 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy.

The event is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission for adults is $6 a day or $10 for a weekend pass. Student admission is $3 a day or $6 for a weekend pass. Admission is free for children under four.

More information about the WACO Airfield and Museum and the fly-in can be found here.