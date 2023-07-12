3 new breweries in Dayton area to try this summer

Over the winter and spring months, three new breweries popped up in the Dayton area and are a must-try this summer!

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

🍺 Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 123 N. Main St. in Piqua

Details: Crooked Handle Brewing Co. with roots in Springboro opened a second location in early January.

The 11,000-square-foot brewery is owned by Jason Moore, his wife, Kristy, and longtime friends, Jeff and Emily Pedro. The space previously housed Piqua Granite and Marble Company.

Expansion was always on the owners’ radar, but Moore said they were approached by the city of Piqua regarding a vision of a brewpub anchoring the redevelopment of the Lock 9 Park on the corner of Water and Main Streets. He said the park, which is a DORA or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, is expected to have a splash pad, amphitheater and much more.

“That’s the reason we did it,” Moore said. “We loved the vision from the beginning.”

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. features a taproom seating over 150 people with a full-service bar and a kitchen four times larger than the Springboro location. It also offers an event space seating 160 people and an outdoor patio with a full view of the Great Miami River.

Guests are able to order from a variety of spirits, craft cocktails, seltzers, wines and 16 beer taps. The kitchen will serve pizza, sandwiches, burgers, wings, nachos and more.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. opened its first location at 760 N. Main Street in Springboro in 2015.

🍺 Warped Wing Brewing Company

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Location: 6602 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights

Details: Warped Wing Brewing Company officially invited the public into its Huber Heights Brewery and Smokery at the end of May for a soft opening and held a grand opening in June.

The new brewery is located near the Rose Music Center in the space that previously housed Truck Pro.

The 12,000-square-foot space features a 4,000-square-foot taproom, event space for 40 to 50 people, large kitchen focusing on smoked meats and food, dog-friendly biergarten positioned on the Rose Music Center side, and a small pilot brewing system.

Nick Bowman, co-founder and vice president of sales and marketing, said they are thinking about adding an outdoor experience to the Huber Heights location.

“The exciting part about that property is we have five acres there and there are some woods that go towards the highway,” Bowman said. “We’ve talked about phase two of incorporating some trails back there and maybe adding a shipping container bar.”

Warped Wing has a “vast selection” of beers on tap as well as wine, seltzer, hard cider and spirits. Guests are able to order specialty cocktails or non-alcoholic options like housemade sodas.

Other Warped Wing locations include 26 Wyandot St. in Dayton, 25 Wright Station Way in Springboro and 5650 Tylersville Rd. in Mason.

🍺 Sugarcreek Brewing Company

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 26 E. Franklin St. in Bellbrook

Details: Sugarcreek Brewing Company, the first privately-owned brewery in the city of Bellbrook, opened in the heart of downtown in early June.

Julie Bean, a Bellbrook native, opened the brewery with her husband, Jeff, who had been homebrewing for several years.

Besides his love for craft beer and a desire to bring something new to the community, Jeff said he decided to open a brewery because of the economic development happening in the area.

“I think providing people with good quality, crafted beer and a place where they can gather, unwind, meet friends and family and just connect with people in the local community, to me that’s what’s most important,” Jeff said.

“We knew Bellbrook needed something like this,” Julie added. “We have one great community tavern, and a lot of people convene there, but Bellbrook has grown so much. It could support something else.”

Sugarcreek Brewing Company is located at 26 E. Franklin Street in the historical Sugarcreek Township House. The 4,400-square-foot space features a taproom with 10 taps and seating for up to 100 guests.

In addition, the brewery plans to host a variety of food trucks. They have also partnered with Veli’s Pizza & Pasta, who will provide customers a special QR code at the brewery for the purposes of ordering and delivery.