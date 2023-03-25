3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Oregon District this spring

Dayton native Emily Lux is opening a new tattoo studio in the Oregon District between Luna Gifts & Botanicals and Press Coffee Bar.

Gray Garden Tattoo, located at 259 Wayne Ave., is a private studio hoping to open in mid-April.

Lux, who describes her tattooing style as “bold but feminine,” told Dayton.com opening a studio of her own was the next step in her career.

The 2010 Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) graduate said she started her apprenticeship when she was still in high school. For the last six years, she has worked at Distinction Tattoo, located at 3700 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

Lux will be the only artist at Gray Garden Tattoo at this time. In the future, she said she wouldn’t mind welcoming other female artists.

For more information or to see Lux’s most recent work, visit www.luxemily.com or her Instagram page.

Dayton Chef Dane Shipp is opening his first brick-and-mortar restaurant this spring in the Oregon District.

CULTURE By Chef Dane will be located in the space that previously housed 416 Diner at 416 E. Fifth St.

Shipp told Dayton.com he is planning to cook a wide variety of cuisines. The restaurant will also feature a rotating menu of Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops’ flavors, including specialty flavors that align with his current menu.

The Dayton native started doing pop-ups, private dinners and catering in June 2020. Shipp said he is excited to have a spot in the Oregon District because downtown Dayton is where people first came to seek his food.

At the outset, CULTURE is expected to be open for dinner only Tuesday through Saturday. Shipp said he hopes to expand hours and eventually stay open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and use a walk-up window.

Shipp is also planning to open a space inside a market in Yellow Springs. To stay up to date on what he is doing next, visit the chef’s Instagram page.

Aura Beauty Collective

Aura Beauty Collective, a new hair salon specializing in extensions and custom color, is opening soon in the former space of Reza’s in downtown Dayton.

Taylor Lozan, a 2015 Greenon High School graduate who has been a hair stylist for seven years, told Dayton.com she is excited to bring a new, fresh perspective to the salon culture in the area.

With her team of 11 stylists under the age of 35, Lozan said Aura Beauty Collective will be a young, trendy salon.

Lozan, 25, said she decided she wanted to open up her own salon because she realized she likes being in a leadership role after teaching color and extension classes for several years.

In the future, Lozan hopes to offer rooms to estheticians, permanent makeup artists and nail techs to expand the services offered.

A grand opening for the salon, located at 438 Wayne Ave., will be held Saturday, April 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring giveaways, small bites, drinks and five local vendors. For more information about Aura Beauty Collective, visit the salon’s Facebook page.