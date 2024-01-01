3 things to do in Dayton during the (warmer) new year

Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm

Location: 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday

More Information: aullwood.audubon.org

Opening for 2024 on Jan. 2, the Aullwood Audobon Center and Farm is a unique nature experience. Not only do visitors enjoy the outdoors, they get the chance to see the unique exhibition “The Troll that Hatched an Egg.” Created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, these massive wooden sculptures are open for all guests to see.

The website even encourages guests to hug them, saying “all trolls loved to be hugged.”

There are four large troll sculptures within a three-mile trail and there is a map to help find them.

Young’s Jersey Dairy

Where: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Website: youngsdairy.com

While it may not be warm enough for someone to need to “cool off” with a refreshing ice cream, anytime of the year is a good time to go to Young’s. A staple of the Dayton area, Young’s Jersey Dairy is a one-stop-shop for ice-cream and cheese products for the whole family. For nearly 155 years, Young’s has been treating Ohioans with their classic ice creams, milkshakes, cheese curds and more. Plus, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests are able to feed the animals that call the farm home. Weather permitting, of course.

Also, from Jan. 12-15, Young’s will be celebrating its 155 anniversary with special deals.

Carillon Park

Where: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday: 9:30 to 5 p.m., noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $14 per adult, $10 per child, Dayton History members and children under 2 are free

Website: daytonhistory.org

When Carillon Park reopens Jan. 2, there will be hours of fun available for visitors who can experience its decades of history by learning about the the Dayton flood of 1913 or get a glimpse into the life of the Wright Brothers. Also at Carillon is a carousel that people may ride.