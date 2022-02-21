Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

4 new Dave Chappelle comedy specials coming soon

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and Amy Schumer are in a star-studded group of comedians to perform Sept. 12, 2021, for one night only at Madison Square Garden to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. All proceeds from “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” will benefit 9/11 charities. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Owen Sweeney

caption arrowCaption
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and Amy Schumer are in a star-studded group of comedians to perform Sept. 12, 2021, for one night only at Madison Square Garden to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. All proceeds from “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” will benefit 9/11 charities. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Owen Sweeney

Credit: Owen Sweeney

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
Updated 48 minutes ago

Netflix announced Feb. 18 that Dave Chappelle will host and executive produce four new comedy specials.

Titled “Chappelle’s Home Team,” each episode will spotlight a different comic introduced by Chappelle. All the featured comedians have been working for 30 years.

The first special, “Earthquake: Legendary,” showcasing the legendary comic whose real name is Nathaniel Martin Stroman, premieres Feb. 28. Comedian Donnell Rawlings will be featured in a special as well.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career,” said Chappelle, in a release. “Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment. "

Emmy winner Stan Lathan, a frequent Chappelle collaborator, returns to direct.

ExploreYellow Springs housing: 5 things to know about controversy involving Dave Chappelle

In Other News
1
‘I didn’t choose dance – dance chose me’: DCDC chief artistic director...
2
CHEF TO WATCH: Isiah Davis, ‘The Cookieologist’
3
Local chicken spot permanently closes, new restaurant to take its place
4
BEST OF DAYTON: Your guide to new champions in bars, beer and booze
5
Local couple devoted to self-care podcast

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top