5 cocktail recipes to ring in the new year

The countdown to 2023 is on! Dayton.com asked Buckeye Vodka and four Dayton restaurants/bars to share their favorite cocktail recipes to help you ring in the new year.
Here is a list of five cocktails you can make at home:
🍸 The Sparkletini by Buckeye Vodka
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Buckeye Vodka
- 1 oz. Blue Curacao
- 1 oz. Simple Syrup
- Prosecco
- Honey
- Sprinkles
Directions: Rim a martini glass with honey and sprinkles. Add ice, vodka, curacao and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker. Shake well, then strain into a martini glass. Top with prosecco.
🍸 French 75 by Lily’s Dayton
Ingredients:
- .575 oz. Gin (Lily’s uses Citadelle French Gin)
- .5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
- .25 oz. Simple Syrup
- Dry Sparking White Wine
Directions: In a shaker, add gin, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup. Shake with ice and strain into chilled flute or Nick and Nora glass. Top with dry sparkling white wine (Lily’s uses Prosecco, but Cava or anything else works too).
🍸 Kentucky Bulldog by The Bar at W. Social Tap & Table
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Salted Caramel Bird Dog Bourbon
- 1 oz. Salted Caramel Stoli
- 1 oz. King and Dane Coffee Liqueur
- 2 oz. Heavy Cream
- 3 oz. Abita Root beer
Directions: Rim glass on inside of rim with caramel to create drips. Add ice and coffee liqueur. Slowly top with cream. Add in vodka and bourbon slowly. Top with root beer.
🍸 Ranch Water by Sueño
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Blanco Tequila
- 1/2 oz. Lime Juice
- 6 oz. Topo Chico
Directions: Serve over ice with a salt rim and a cucumber slice.
🍸 Ego Death by Tender Mercy
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Rosemary-Infused Tequila
- 1/2 oz. Lime
- 1/2 oz. Grapefruit Juice
- 1/4 oz. Ferrand Dry Curaçao
- 1/4 oz. Crème de Violette
- 1/4 oz. Crème de Mûre
- 1/4 oz. Simple Syrup
Directions: Shake and serve on the rocks. Garnish with grapefruit and rosemary.
