70 tons of sand and a day of fun at West Carrollton’s Sandmazing Free Kids Day

Over 70 tons of sand has made its way to West Carrollton for the second annual Sandmazing Free Kids Day slated Saturday, June 3.
Award-winning sand sculptors have been at work on this year’s massive sand creations since Memorial Day, which will be unveiled during the Free Kids Day events. But the sand doesn’t end there. Kids can play in a giant sandbox during the event and a live sand sculpturing demo will start at 2 p.m. Chad Hartson, an international ice carving champion and sand carving specialist, will lead the demonstration.
“We travel all over the region, but we enjoy coming here because the hospitality and the people are very appreciative of the art, and that always feels great for the artists,” Hartson said in a news release. Hartson owns Ice Creations, the sculpting team that has been working on the sculptures all week.
West Carrollton has been intentional with events over the last few years in an effort to revitalize the city and promote economic development. The city wants to engage the community with these events and bring people together as plans for West Carrollton’s River District and other developments progress, organizers said.
“We want to share what is so special about West Carrollton and the growth of our city with our local community and beyond,” said Mike Lucking, economic development director for West Carrollton. “Our Parks and Recreation team combined with the Dillin Events Team have really started to show what is possible here… and we’re just getting started.”
Sandmazing is just one very popular piece of the puzzle.
“Sandmazing has long been our most requested family event, and we are so happy that West Carrollton has embraced it and made it their own again this year,” said Cheryl Dillin with Dillin Events. “We are turning up the ability to cool down this year with some exciting water slides and a very special treat from the West Carrollton Fire Department with a Hose Off.”
Kids can also enjoy a giant fun slide, a cool off zone with shade, face painting, a zip line, bounce houses, water slides, a photo booth and much more. The local police and fire station will also be participating in the festivities.
Food trucks for the whole family will be parked at the event, including Kona Ice, Batter Up Funnel Cakes, Lil Tiki Weenies, McNasty’s, Rolling Indulgence and El Meson. Adults can support Lady Pirates Softball by taking part in the Parent’s Beer Garden.
“We are always trying to ‘up the game’ with this event. Each year we change it up so it stays fresh and even if you went last year, you won’t be seeing, doing or eating the exact same thing as last year,” said Kayla Long with Dillin Events. “It really is wonderful to make this fun, safe and happy place for families to bring their kids and enjoy for the day.”
HOW TO GO
What: West Carrollton’s second annual Sandmazing Kids Day
When: Saturday, June 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 1 S. Elm St., West Carrollton
More information: For additional details, visit https://www.westcarrollton.org/Sandmazing.
