8 events to check out in Dayton this weekend

Spring is finally here. The Dayton Dragons will return soon, the summer concert season gets closer every day, and new and returning events are starting to pop up like bright flowers.
In the next week alone, Daytonians can choose from diverse offerings such as the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, the Boonshoft Block Party and a Broadway-themed concert starring Dayton native Julie James of SiriusXM. Here’s a look at these and other upcoming area events.
Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival
When: Friday and Saturday, March 25 through 26 at noon. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Where: Roberts Convention Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington
Details: Award-winners Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers host the spring installment of its Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. The twice-yearly event also features performances by Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers, Appalachian Road Show, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Blue Highway and others.
Cost: Advance tickets are $100 for three-day reserved seats, $90 for three-day general admission. Single day general admission tickets are $30 Thursday and $40 Friday and Saturday. Door tickets are $110 for three-day general admission and $80 for two-day general admission. Single day general admission tickets at the door are $35 Thursday and $45 Friday and Saturday.
More info: 800-965-9324 or industrialstrengthbluegrass.com
Boonshoft Block Party
When: Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. The movie begins at 8 p.m.
Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
Details: A screening of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Bee Movie” headlines Boonshoft Block Party presented by Dayton Society for Natural History. The annual spring fundraiser offers an evening of lawn games, face painting, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, a photo booth and giveaways from special guest Kristi Leigh from Mix 107.7.
Cost: $60 per car and $100 VIP package
More info: 937-275-7431 or www.boonshoftmuseum.org
“The Julie James Show”
When: Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
Details: Dayton Christian High School graduate Julie James, host of the entertaining “Broadway Names with Julie James” on SiriusXM, returns to the Miami Valley for an evening of show tunes, theme songs and storytelling. She will also showcase her three-and-a-half octave range. “I consider this a real love letter to my upbringing, without which I don’t think I’d be living out so many dreams here in NYC,” James said.
Cost: Members: $29; Non-members: $37
More info: 513-863-8873 or fittoncenter.org
“The Price”
When: March 25-April 10; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday opening weekend; and 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday the following weekends.
Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Details: Arthur Miller’s drama “The Price” is described as a play about “family dynamics, the price of furniture and the price of one’s decisions.” Debra Kent directs a cast featuring Dave Williamson as Solomon, Wendi Michael as Esther, Brendan Sheehan as Victor and Ted Eltzroth as Walter.
Cost: $21 adults, $19 seniors and $14 students
More info: 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org
World Championship ICE Racing Series
When: Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy
Details: International Championship Events presents World Championship ICE Racing Series Revival Tour.
Cost: Reserved seats are $22 in advance, $24 day of show. General admission tickets in advance are $17 adults and $7 youth 12 and younger. Prices day of show are $19 adults and $9 youth 12 and younger. Add $5 for Pit Party Passes, which includes early entry at 5:30 p.m.
More info: 937-339-2911 or hobartarena.com
The Roads Below
When: Thursday, March 31 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: The two founders of this Nashville-based country act are from very different parts of the country, but they found a way to make it work. Phil Evans, a singer-songwriter from Arkansas, and Max Martilik, a guitarist from Los Angeles, bring The Roads Below to town for a show with local opener Jamie Suttle.
Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of show
More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com
Gabe Kea
When: Friday, March 25 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 26 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton
Details: With his big personality and imposing 6-foot-5-inch frame, Gabe Kea started using humor to put people at ease at early age. His easygoing nature and a quick wit honed while growing up in Canada and the United States made the Cincinnati-based comedian a natural on stage. His debut comedy album, “Dumber Than a Fish,” was released in October 2020.
Cost: $20
More info: 937-224-5653 or visit wileyscomedy.com
The NEON Oscar Party
When: Sunday, March 27
Where: The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: The NEON’s annual Oscar Party. Official ballots are available at the Neon’s box office. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Official presentation begins at 8 p.m. Completed ballots must be turned in by 7:45 p.m. on March 27 and you must be present to be eligible for prizes. You can reserve your seats by dropping off your ballot we doors open Saturday, March 26 at noon. (Only two advanced reserved seats per person). Current COVID protocols will be enforced.
More info: 937-222-8452 or neonmovies.com
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
Russell Florence Jr. also contributed to this report.
