A Mother’s Day guide to flower shops in the Dayton region

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spend nearly $300 on mother’s day gifts annually.

Here is a list of regional flower shops to consider when making a Mother’s Day floral purchase.

Netts Floral Company and Greenhouse

Location: 1017 Pine St., Springfield

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Closed Sundays

Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $30-$205

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937-323-4101 or nettsfloral.com

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Flowers by Roger

Location: 1210 Manchester Ave., Middletown

Hours: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 513042405756 or flowersbyroger.com

Furst The Florist

Location: 1306 N. Troy St., Dayton

Hours: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sundays

Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $50-$230

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More Info: 937-223-1213 or fursttheflorist.com

Hollon Flowers

Location: 50 N. Central Ave., Fairborn

Hours: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays

Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $50-$230

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937- 879- 4350 or hollonflowers.com

Trojan Florist and Gifts

Location: 7 E. Water St., Troy

Hours: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.- noon on Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday

Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $50-$200

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937-339-2206 or trojanflorist.com

Flower Stop of Xenia

Location: 72 S. Detroit St., Xenia

Hours: 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays

Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $50-$90

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937-372-1436 or flowerstopofxenia.com

Flowerama Kettering

Location: 3000 Shroyer Road, Kettering

Hours: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937-298-4405 or floweramakettering.com

Eaton Floral

Location: 1320 N. Barron St., Eaton

Hours: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays.

Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $45.99-$146.22

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937-456-6151 or eatonfloral.com

Ed Smith flower and gifts

Location: 209 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Hours: 8 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sundays.

Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $45-$195

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: (937) 222-9441 or edsmithflowers.net

Oberer’s Flowers Dayton

Location: 1448 Troy St., Dayton

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 800-783-4747 or oberers.com

The Morning Sun

Location: 2411 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday

More info: 937-434-8090 morningsunflorist.com

Oakwood Florist

Location: 2313 Far Hill Ave., Dayton

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays.

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937-293-1196 or oakwoodflorist.com

Jan’s Flower and Gift Shop

Location: 340 E National Road, Vandalia

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

Price Range on Mother’s Day Flowers: $50-$90

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937-898-5611 or visit vandaliajansflowers.com

Huber Heights Floral

Location: 7691 Troy Pike, Huber Heights

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sundays

Do they deliver: Yes, even on Mother’s Day

More Info: 937-689-6325 or huberheightsfloral.com

The Flowerman Dayton Retail

Location: 70A Westpark Road, Dayton

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Closed on Sunday

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: flowermanflowers.com/retail

The Flowerman 2nd Street Market

Location: 600 E. 2nd Street, Dayton

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.

Submit your shop

Have a store to add to our list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com.