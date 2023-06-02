ABC confirms Springboro man as contestant on ‘The Bachelorette’

Taylor Pegg of Springboro is officially among the 25 suitors vying to guard and protect the heart of Charity Lawson when Season 20 of ABC’s hit reality show “The Bachelorette” premieres Monday, June 26.

The premiere date was revealed March 27 on the season finale of “The Bachelor.” The episode ended with a “Bachelorette” sneak peek spotlighting Lawson nervously awaiting the contestants opposite host Jesse Palmer. Surprisingly, the first man to exit the limo was her brother, Nehemiah, who plans to infiltrate the men in disguise and gather intel throughout the opening cocktail party that could be very useful in helping her choose wisely.